Best Beard Oils and Serums on Myntra

A well-groomed beard is a reflection of care, confidence, and style. Maintaining it requires more than just trimming—it needs the right nourishment to stay soft, strong, and healthy. Beard oils and serums are essential for hydration, promoting growth, and preventing dryness or itchiness. Myntra features a curated selection of beard-care products designed to deliver results with natural and scientifically backed ingredients. Below, we highlight four top choices that help you achieve a fuller, smoother, and more manageable beard.

Urbangabru Beard Oil offers the perfect solution for men seeking a well-groomed and nourished beard. Formulated with natural ingredients, it strengthens hair follicles, reduces dryness, and adds a healthy shine. Indulge in easy daily grooming that keeps your beard soft and manageable.

Key Features:

Enriched with natural oils that nourish and hydrate deeply.

Promotes smoother, shinier, and more manageable beard hair.

Lightweight texture that absorbs quickly without greasiness.

Helps reduce beard dandruff and irritation.

May require consistent use for visible growth improvement.



The Mancode Beard Oil blends geranium and tea tree oils to provide deep nourishment and freshness. Designed to condition both skin and beard, it helps reduce itchiness and enhances softness. Treat yourself to this refreshing formula for an all-day clean, groomed feel.

Key Features:

Infused with geranium and tea tree oils for nourishment and hygiene.

Helps prevent beard itch, dandruff, and dryness.

Adds natural shine while softening coarse beard hair.

Works well for all beard lengths and textures.

Slightly strong herbal scent may not appeal to everyone.



Ustraa’s Mooch & Beard Oil is formulated to strengthen and condition facial hair while keeping the skin underneath hydrated. With its unique blend of natural oils, it helps your beard look fuller and feel smoother. Perfect for men aiming for a healthy and refined appearance.

Key Features:

Strengthens beard roots for improved growth and density.

Moisturizes and prevents flakiness or irritation.

Non-greasy formula suitable for daily use.

Adds a mild, pleasant fragrance that lasts long.

Results may vary depending on beard texture and routine.



For those seeking a scientific edge in beard growth, the Man Matters BeardGro Serum offers a powerful solution. Enriched with Anagain, Aminexil, and rosemary extracts, it targets thinning and patchy areas effectively. Experience noticeable improvement in beard thickness and texture with regular use.

Key Features:

Formulated with clinically proven ingredients for beard growth.

Strengthens roots and reduces hair fall.

Lightweight serum texture absorbs easily without residue.

Enhances density and promotes healthier-looking facial hair.

May need long-term, consistent use to show visible results.



From natural nourishment to advanced formulations, these beard oils and serums available on Myntra cater to every grooming need. Whether you prefer the organic care of Urbangabru and Mancode or the targeted results of Ustraa and Man Matters, each product ensures your beard stays well-conditioned and strong. Incorporating a quality beard oil or serum into your routine not only improves appearance but also promotes long-term beard health. Explore Myntra’s beard-care range to find the perfect product that matches your grooming goals.

