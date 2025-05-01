Best Body Lotions to Buy During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale (May 1–8, 2025)

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to pamper your skin with the best lotions at incredible prices. Visit Myntra's official website or app to explore the full range of products and make the most of the Fashion Carnival Sale.​

CeraVe’s Moisturizing Cream is a dermatologist-developed formula designed to repair and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Infused with essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) and hyaluronic acid, it delivers deep hydration to dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. The non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula provides 24-hour hydration without clogging pores or causing irritation, making it a top pick for those with clinically dry or compromised skin.

Key Features:

Ceramide Complex: Helps restore and maintain the skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid: Retains moisture and plumps dry areas.

Slightly thicker consistency may feel heavy for oily or normal skin types.

Higher price point compared to drugstore lotions.

Dot & Key’s Barrier Repair Body Lotion combines hyaluronic acid and Japanese rice water to deliver lightweight yet intense hydration. It focuses on healing dry and damaged skin by restoring the skin’s moisture barrier. The texture is silky and non-sticky, perfect for daily use on normal to dry skin. With regular application, it leaves the skin plump, smooth, and naturally radiant.

Key Features:

Barrier-Repair Formula: Strengthens skin’s protective layer.

Hyaluronic Acid: Locks in moisture and promotes softness.

Not rich enough for very dry or severely dehydrated skin.

Light floral scent may not appeal to scent-sensitive users.

MOODY’s DermaSoothe Body Lotion is crafted for daily hydration and skin barrier health. It blends shea butter and prebiotics to deeply nourish while maintaining the skin’s natural microbiome. Ideal for dry, itchy, or irritated skin, this lotion calms inflammation and supports long-term skin health. Its creamy texture absorbs well and leaves skin feeling balanced and soothed.

Key Features:

Shea Butter: Rich in vitamins and fatty acids for deep moisturization.

Prebiotics: Support a healthy skin microbiome and barrier function.

Thicker formula might not suit humid climates or oily skin types.

Lesser-known brand, so availability may be limited.

Pond’s Hydra Miracle Gel Lotion is a refreshing, water-based body lotion infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin instantly. Its gel-cream texture makes it especially appealing during warmer months or for oily skin types. It glides on smoothly, sinks in quickly, and leaves the skin with a healthy glow and no sticky residue.

Key Features:

Hydro-Gel Formula: Lightweight, perfect for summer or oily skin.

Hyaluronic Acid: Provides long-lasting moisture and plumpness.

May not provide enough moisture for very dry or flaky skin.

Contains fragrance, which may not suit sensitive skin.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, running from May 1st to 8th, is the perfect time to refresh your skincare shelf with high-performing body lotions—all available at major discounts. Whether you're dealing with dry, flaky skin or simply want that healthy, hydrated glow, this sale brings top choices like CeraVe, Dot & Key, MOODY, and Pond’s within easy reach.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.