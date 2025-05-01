Best Body Scrubs to Shop During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale (May 1–8, 2025)

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to pamper your skin with the best body scrubs at incredible prices. Visit Myntra's official website or app to explore the full range of products and make the most of the Fashion Carnival Sale.​

The Body Shop’s Strawberry Body Polish is a luxurious exfoliating gel that combines crushed walnut shells and kiwi seeds to gently buff away dead skin cells. Enriched with real strawberry seed oil and Community Fair Trade honey, it provides a smooth, glowing finish with a delicious fruity scent. Perfect for normal to dry skin, this scrub leaves your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and delicately fragranced.

Key Features:

Gel-based formula with natural exfoliants like walnut shell and kiwi seeds.

Infused with strawberry seed oil for added moisture and a fresh scent.

Not abrasive enough for deep exfoliation or very rough areas.

Scent may be too sweet for some users.

Coco Crush’s Coco Rose Brightening Scrub blends coconut oil, rose extracts, and natural sugar to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin. This body scrub is designed to remove dead cells, even out skin tone, and leave behind a soft, radiant glow. The rose fragrance adds a spa-like experience, while coconut oil deeply moisturizes. Ideal for dull and uneven skin.

Key Features:

Natural sugar scrub for gentle yet effective exfoliation.

Coconut oil and rose extracts nourish and brighten the skin.

Can be a bit oily on application—might not suit oily skin types.

The floral scent may be overpowering for sensitive noses.

This innovative scrub from MCaffeine combines chemical exfoliation (10% AHA) with physical exfoliation and green tea extract to offer a dual-action formula. While AHA helps in gently dissolving dead skin cells, green tea soothes and detoxifies the skin. It’s a great pick for those struggling with keratosis pilaris, bumpy skin, or ingrown hairs. Designed for oily to combination skin, it offers clear, smooth results without being too harsh.

Key Features:

10% AHA exfoliates chemically to smooth rough and bumpy skin.

Green tea and caffeine detoxify and refresh the skin.

May cause slight tingling for sensitive skin types due to AHA content.

Not recommended for broken or freshly shaved skin.

Kaaya Natural offers a rich, indulgent body scrub that doubles as a moisturizing body butter. With coffee grounds, sugar, jojoba oil, and coconut oil, this scrub is perfect for deep exfoliation and intense hydration. It melts into the skin, buffing away rough patches while locking in moisture. Great for dry skin and self-care routines, it’s a natural, clean beauty choice.

Key Features:

Dual-purpose formula: exfoliator + moisturizer.

Coffee and sugar granules provide intense exfoliation.

Thicker texture may not rinse off easily in one go.

May leave an oily film on the skin, especially in humid climates.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.