Best Budget Face Washes Under ₹300 for Clear, Glowing Skin
A good face wash is essential to keeping your skin clean and refreshed. Luckily, you don’t have to splurge on expensive cleansers to get healthy and radiant skin. Here are four affordable face washes under ₹300 that will leave your skin feeling fresh, clean, and glowing without breaking the bank.
1. Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Gentle cleansing and hydration
- Price Range: ₹250–₹300
The Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash is perfect for those with sensitive skin or anyone who prefers a mild, no-frills cleanser. It’s formulated with a blend of pro-vitamin B5 and glycerin, which hydrates and refreshes the skin while gently removing dirt, oil, and impurities. This face wash is free from harsh chemicals, artificial colors, and perfumes, making it ideal for daily use.
Key Features:
- Hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin
- Contains pro-vitamin B5 for hydration
- Free from artificial colors and fragrances
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan
- If you're looking for a gentle and affordable facial wash that cleans without stripping moisture, this one’s a great pick.
2. Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Vitamin C Face Wash Gel
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Brightening and anti-dullness
- Price Range: ₹250–₹300
Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Vitamin C Face Wash Gel is a great option for anyone looking to brighten their complexion and combat dullness. With the power of vitamin C, this face wash helps to lighten dark spots and even out skin tone while providing a deep cleanse. The formula is designed to gently exfoliate without drying out the skin, leaving your face feeling fresh and glowing.
Key Features:
- Enriched with vitamin C for brightening
- Helps reduce dark spots and dullness
- Suitable for all skin types
- Refreshing gel formula
- Dermatologically tested
- This face wash is perfect for those who want to revitalize their skin and add a radiant glow without spending much.
3. Ponds Bright Miracle Detox Facewash with 10X Power of Charcoal
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Deep cleansing and detoxifying
- Price Range: ₹180–₹250
The Ponds Bright Miracle Detox Facewash with charcoal is an excellent choice for deep cleansing. Charcoal is well-known for its ability to draw out toxins, dirt, and impurities from deep within the pores, leaving your skin feeling completely detoxified and refreshed. This face wash also contains a brightening formula, making it a great option for those who want to combat dullness while purifying the skin.
Key Features:
- Charcoal for deep cleansing and detoxifying
- Brightens and refreshes the skin
- Suitable for oily and combination skin
- Removes dirt, oil, and pollutants
- Affordable and effective
- Ideal for those with clogged pores or combination/oily skin, this face wash helps clear impurities and brighten the complexion.
4. Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Gel Face Wash with 100% Real Kiwi Extract
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Refreshing and hydrating
- Price Range: ₹180–₹250
The Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Gel Face Wash is infused with 100% real kiwi extract, providing a fresh burst of hydration and a gentle cleansing experience. This face wash is perfect for hydrating the skin while also removing dirt, oil, and impurities. The fruity scent adds an extra refreshing touch, making your skincare routine feel like a mini spa session.
Key Features:
- Contains 100% real kiwi extract
- Hydrates and refreshes the skin
- Ideal for dull, dry skin
- Gentle formula for daily use
- Refreshing fruity fragrance
- For those seeking a hydrating face wash that gently cleanses and revitalizes the skin, this option is both affordable and effective.
These four face washes under ₹300 prove that you don't need to spend a fortune to maintain clear, healthy skin. Whether you're after gentle hydration, brightening, or deep cleansing, these budget-friendly options will fit your skincare needs.
- For gentle, sensitive skin cleansing: Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash
- For brightening and anti-dullness: Garnier Vitamin C Face Wash Gel
- For deep cleansing and detoxification: Ponds Bright Miracle Detox Facewash with Charcoal
- For refreshing hydration and skin revitalization: Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Gel Face Wash
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.