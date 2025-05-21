Best Budget Face Washes Under ₹300 for Clear, Glowing Skin

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Best For: Gentle cleansing and hydration

Price Range: ₹250–₹300

The Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash is perfect for those with sensitive skin or anyone who prefers a mild, no-frills cleanser. It’s formulated with a blend of pro-vitamin B5 and glycerin, which hydrates and refreshes the skin while gently removing dirt, oil, and impurities. This face wash is free from harsh chemicals, artificial colors, and perfumes, making it ideal for daily use.

Key Features:

Hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin

Contains pro-vitamin B5 for hydration

Free from artificial colors and fragrances

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cruelty-free and vegan

If you're looking for a gentle and affordable facial wash that cleans without stripping moisture, this one’s a great pick.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Best For: Brightening and anti-dullness

Price Range: ₹250–₹300

Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Vitamin C Face Wash Gel is a great option for anyone looking to brighten their complexion and combat dullness. With the power of vitamin C, this face wash helps to lighten dark spots and even out skin tone while providing a deep cleanse. The formula is designed to gently exfoliate without drying out the skin, leaving your face feeling fresh and glowing.

Key Features:

Enriched with vitamin C for brightening

Helps reduce dark spots and dullness

Suitable for all skin types

Refreshing gel formula

Dermatologically tested

This face wash is perfect for those who want to revitalize their skin and add a radiant glow without spending much.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Best For: Deep cleansing and detoxifying

Price Range: ₹180–₹250

The Ponds Bright Miracle Detox Facewash with charcoal is an excellent choice for deep cleansing. Charcoal is well-known for its ability to draw out toxins, dirt, and impurities from deep within the pores, leaving your skin feeling completely detoxified and refreshed. This face wash also contains a brightening formula, making it a great option for those who want to combat dullness while purifying the skin.

Key Features:

Charcoal for deep cleansing and detoxifying

Brightens and refreshes the skin

Suitable for oily and combination skin

Removes dirt, oil, and pollutants

Affordable and effective

Ideal for those with clogged pores or combination/oily skin, this face wash helps clear impurities and brighten the complexion.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Best For: Refreshing and hydrating

Price Range: ₹180–₹250

The Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Gel Face Wash is infused with 100% real kiwi extract, providing a fresh burst of hydration and a gentle cleansing experience. This face wash is perfect for hydrating the skin while also removing dirt, oil, and impurities. The fruity scent adds an extra refreshing touch, making your skincare routine feel like a mini spa session.

Key Features:

Contains 100% real kiwi extract

Hydrates and refreshes the skin

Ideal for dull, dry skin

Gentle formula for daily use

Refreshing fruity fragrance

For those seeking a hydrating face wash that gently cleanses and revitalizes the skin, this option is both affordable and effective.

These four face washes under ₹300 prove that you don't need to spend a fortune to maintain clear, healthy skin. Whether you're after gentle hydration, brightening, or deep cleansing, these budget-friendly options will fit your skincare needs.

For gentle, sensitive skin cleansing: Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash

For brightening and anti-dullness: Garnier Vitamin C Face Wash Gel

For deep cleansing and detoxification: Ponds Bright Miracle Detox Facewash with Charcoal

For refreshing hydration and skin revitalization: Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Gel Face Wash

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.