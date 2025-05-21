Best Budget Hair Oils for Healthy Hair Under ₹500
Hair oils have been an integral part of hair care routines for centuries. They nourish, strengthen, and promote healthy growth by penetrating deep into the scalp and hair follicles. Whether you're dealing with hair fall, dryness, or simply looking for a natural way to maintain your hair, these budget-friendly oils are effective and gentle on your wallet. Let’s explore four amazing hair oils under ₹500 that can transform your hair care routine without breaking the bank.
1. Kapiva Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Nourishing and strengthening hair
- Price Range: ₹350–₹450
Kapiva’s Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil is a perfect solution for anyone seeking deeply nourishing hair oil. Cold-pressed to retain its maximum nutrients, this coconut oil helps strengthen hair, prevent hair fall, and promote healthy growth. Coconut oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that help lock in moisture, making it ideal for dry or damaged hair.
Key Features:
- Cold-pressed to retain all nutrients
- Helps in preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth
- Deeply moisturizes and nourishes dry hair
- Ideal for all hair types, especially dry and damaged hair
- Free from chemicals and preservatives
- This affordable coconut oil is a great option for those who need a natural, multipurpose hair oil that strengthens and hydrates hair from root to tip.
2. BRILLARE 100% Natural Tea Tree Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Scalp health and dandruff control
- Price Range: ₹400–₹500
BRILLARE’s 100% Natural Tea Tree Oil is a fantastic choice for those battling scalp issues like dandruff, itchiness, and oily scalp. Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, which help in cleansing the scalp and preventing dandruff. Regular use can soothe scalp irritation, improve hair growth, and reduce hair fall caused by scalp conditions.
Key Features:
- 100% pure and natural tea tree oil
- Helps control dandruff and itchy scalp
- Antifungal and antibacterial properties
- Keeps the scalp clean and promotes hair growth
- Works well for oily scalp types
- If you're looking for a scalp treatment that can help with dandruff and overall scalp health, this tea tree oil is a great budget-friendly option to consider.
3. Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil with Methi Dana for Promoting Hair Growth
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall
- Price Range: ₹400–₹500
Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil is a unique blend of rosemary and methi dana (fenugreek) that helps in promoting hair growth and preventing hair fall. Rosemary oil is known for its stimulating properties, improving circulation to the scalp, while fenugreek helps nourish hair follicles, promoting healthier hair. This oil is ideal for those looking to improve hair growth and fight hair thinning.
Key Features:
- Contains rosemary oil and methi dana
- Helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth
- Nourishes and strengthens hair follicles
- Paraben-free and dermatologically tested
- Ideal for all hair types, especially thinning hair
- This hair oil is perfect for anyone struggling with hair thinning or looking to speed up hair growth naturally.
4. Phillauri Rosemary & Hibiscus Hair Oil for Hair Growth
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Hair growth and overall hair health
- Price Range: ₹350–₹450
Phillauri Rosemary & Hibiscus Hair Oil combines the benefits of rosemary and hibiscus, two powerful ingredients known for promoting hair growth and enhancing overall hair health. Rosemary stimulates the scalp, while hibiscus nourishes the hair, helping to prevent premature graying and reducing hair fall. This oil helps keep the scalp healthy, strengthens hair, and encourages the growth of thicker, stronger strands.
Key Features:
- Combines rosemary and hibiscus for hair growth
- Stimulates the scalp and improves circulation
- Prevents hair fall and reduces premature graying
- Suitable for all hair types
- Free from harmful chemicals
- This oil is ideal for anyone looking for a natural solution to stimulate hair growth, improve hair strength, and maintain healthy, nourished hair.
These four hair oils, all priced under ₹500, offer great value for money while addressing a variety of hair concerns. From promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall to nourishing the scalp and improving overall hair health, these oils are a must-have in your hair care routine.
- For nourishing and strengthening hair: Kapiva Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil
- For scalp health and dandruff control: BRILLARE 100% Natural Tea Tree Oil
- For promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall: Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Growth Oil with Methi Dana
- For stimulating hair growth and preventing graying: Phillauri Rosemary & Hibiscus Hair Oil
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.