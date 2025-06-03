Best Eyeliners to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to enhance your eyeliner collection without breaking the bank. With a variety of options available at discounted prices, along with additional bank discounts and cashback offers, it's the perfect time to grab your favorite eyeliners. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to achieve the perfect eye look!

Swiss Beauty Eye Sparkle Waterproof Sketch Eyeliner is designed to deliver bold, intense color that lasts all day without smudging or fading. Its waterproof formula makes it ideal for long wear, even in humid conditions or during workouts. The pencil is smooth to apply and glides effortlessly, allowing for both sharp lines and soft, smoky effects.

Key Features:

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula for long-lasting wear

Intense pigmentation for bold, vibrant eye definition

Smooth and creamy texture that glides on effortlessly

Suitable for use on waterline and lash line

Cons:

Pencil needs regular sharpening, which can sometimes lead to wastage.

May not be as long-lasting on oily eyelids without a primer.

Makeup Revolution’s Streamline Waterline Eyeliner Pencil is specially formulated for delicate waterline application. It offers a smudge-proof, comfortable wear with rich pigmentation, enhancing the eyes with defined color that stays put for hours. The creamy texture makes it easy to apply without tugging, and it is perfect for both everyday use and bold looks.

Key Features:

Smudge-proof and waterproof formula, ideal for waterline use.

Creamy texture for smooth, effortless application.

Highly pigmented for bold, visible color.

Comfortable for sensitive eyes and waterline application.

Compact pencil design perfect for travel.

Cons:

May dry out quickly if the cap isn’t tightly closed.

Needs frequent sharpening for precision.

Hilary Rhoda’s Play n Blend Gel Pencil Eyeliner combines the precision of a pencil with the smooth, blendable texture of a gel. It provides rich color payoff and is designed to be smudge-proof once set. The gel formula allows for easy blending to create soft or dramatic looks, making it versatile for different makeup styles.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented gel formula for intense color.

Blendable texture for creating smoky or defined lines.

Long-lasting and smudge-resistant finish.

Smooth application that glides easily without tugging.

Suitable for both waterline and lash line use.

Cons:

Requires sharpening, which can shorten the pencil lifespan.

May need setting powder or spray for oily eyelids to prevent fading.

Eveline Cosmetics Variete Gel Eyeliner Pencil offers a creamy, gel-based formula that delivers rich color and easy application. It glides smoothly for precise lines and can be blended for smoky effects. The waterproof formula ensures your eye makeup stays intact throughout the day, making it ideal for long wear.

Key Features:

Creamy gel texture for smooth, effortless application.

Waterproof and long-lasting formula.

Deep pigmentation for bold eye definition.

Easy to blend for versatile looks.

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Cons:

Needs frequent sharpening for maintaining sharp tips.

Some users may find it less smudge-proof compared to liquid liners.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June, is the perfect opportunity to elevate your eye makeup game with high-quality eyeliners at irresistible prices. Whether you prefer waterproof pencils, smudge-proof liners, or highly pigmented gels, this sale offers a wide range of options to suit every style and need. Take advantage of exclusive discounts and bank offers to grab your favorite eyeliners and achieve stunning, long-lasting eye looks without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals to add precision and drama to your makeup collection!

