Best Eyeliners to Define Your Eyes During Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale

During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, shoppers had the chance to grab high-quality eyeliners at discounted prices from well-known beauty brands. Whether you were restocking your everyday black liner or trying colorful, waterproof options for bold looks, the sale offered a perfect opportunity to upgrade your eye makeup collection affordably and effortlessly.

Blue Heaven's Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner is a beginner-friendly pen eyeliner designed for smooth, precise application. With its felt-tip design and intense black pigment, it allows users to create sharp lines and wings effortlessly. The formula is long-lasting and dries quickly, making it ideal for daily use without smudging or fading.

Key Features

Pen-style applicator for easy, precise use

Intense black pigment for bold definition

Quick-drying and smudge-resistant

Suitable for beginners and everyday wear

Lightweight, travel-friendly packaging

Cons

Not waterproof—may fade with moisture

May dry out quickly if not capped properly

Needs multiple swipes for intense opacity

SHRYOAN’s Waterproof Pro-Jet Sleek Eyeliner delivers a defined, jet-black line with a water-resistant formula that holds up throughout the day. Its sleek applicator tip ensures precise control, making it ideal for both bold and minimalist eye looks. Designed to resist smudging and transfer, this eyeliner performs well under humid conditions.

Key Features

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Deep black pigment

Sleek applicator for precise lines

Long-lasting wear (up to 10 hours)

Suitable for oily eyelids and humid weather

Cons

May be slightly difficult to remove

Can flake if over-applied

Limited availability of shade variants

This eyeliner from Swiss Beauty combines bold color and a matte finish for a dramatic, modern look. It comes in multiple vibrant shades and features a fine-tip sketch pen design that allows for detailed artistry. The formula dries quickly and stays put for hours, perfect for those who love experimenting with bright, expressive eye makeup.

Key Features

Matte finish in bright, vivid shades

Quick-drying and long-wearing

Precision sketch pen tip

Smudge-proof with minimal transfer

Ideal for creative and colorful looks

Cons

May crack or flake after long wear

Less suitable for subtle or natural looks

Not waterproof—can fade with tears or sweat

Maybelline’s Tattoo 48H Eyeliner offers ultra-long wear with an intensely pigmented, smudge-proof formula. Designed like a pen for ease of use, it delivers tattoo-like staying power without smudging or fading. It’s ideal for long days, special occasions, or anyone who wants a liner that won’t budge—even under water.

Key Features

48-hour long-wear claim

Waterproof and smudge-proof

High-pigment formula

Easy-glide felt tip for precision

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested

Cons

May be hard to remove without oil-based remover

Can feel slightly stiff on application

Price point is higher compared to drugstore alternatives

Eyeliner is a versatile makeup essential that instantly enhances and defines the eyes, offering endless possibilities—from sharp cat-eyes to bold graphic lines or soft everyday looks. With options like pen liners, sketch tips, and waterproof formulas, there’s something for every skill level and style preference. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale gave beauty lovers the perfect chance to explore top-performing eyeliners at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer the intense longevity of a formula like Maybelline’s Tattoo Liner or the ease and color variety of Swiss Beauty or Blue Heaven, the sale made it easier to find high-quality products that fit both your makeup routine and your budget.

