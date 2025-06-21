Best Eyeliners to Define Your Eyes During Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale
Eyeliner is a makeup essential that adds instant definition and depth to the eyes, allowing you to create anything from a subtle line to a dramatic wing. With options ranging from liquid, gel, pencil, to pen formats, eyeliners cater to every skill level and style.
During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, shoppers had the chance to grab high-quality eyeliners at discounted prices from well-known beauty brands. Whether you were restocking your everyday black liner or trying colorful, waterproof options for bold looks, the sale offered a perfect opportunity to upgrade your eye makeup collection affordably and effortlessly.
1. Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner
Blue Heaven's Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner is a beginner-friendly pen eyeliner designed for smooth, precise application. With its felt-tip design and intense black pigment, it allows users to create sharp lines and wings effortlessly. The formula is long-lasting and dries quickly, making it ideal for daily use without smudging or fading.
Key Features
- Pen-style applicator for easy, precise use
- Intense black pigment for bold definition
- Quick-drying and smudge-resistant
- Suitable for beginners and everyday wear
- Lightweight, travel-friendly packaging
Cons
- Not waterproof—may fade with moisture
- May dry out quickly if not capped properly
- Needs multiple swipes for intense opacity
2. SHRYOAN Waterproof Pro-Jet Sleek Eyeliner
SHRYOAN’s Waterproof Pro-Jet Sleek Eyeliner delivers a defined, jet-black line with a water-resistant formula that holds up throughout the day. Its sleek applicator tip ensures precise control, making it ideal for both bold and minimalist eye looks. Designed to resist smudging and transfer, this eyeliner performs well under humid conditions.
Key Features
- Waterproof and smudge-proof
- Deep black pigment
- Sleek applicator for precise lines
- Long-lasting wear (up to 10 hours)
- Suitable for oily eyelids and humid weather
Cons
- May be slightly difficult to remove
- Can flake if over-applied
- Limited availability of shade variants
3. SWISS BEAUTY Quick Drying & Matte Colour Me Bright Sketch Eyeliner
This eyeliner from Swiss Beauty combines bold color and a matte finish for a dramatic, modern look. It comes in multiple vibrant shades and features a fine-tip sketch pen design that allows for detailed artistry. The formula dries quickly and stays put for hours, perfect for those who love experimenting with bright, expressive eye makeup.
Key Features
- Matte finish in bright, vivid shades
- Quick-drying and long-wearing
- Precision sketch pen tip
- Smudge-proof with minimal transfer
- Ideal for creative and colorful looks
Cons
- May crack or flake after long wear
- Less suitable for subtle or natural looks
- Not waterproof—can fade with tears or sweat
4. Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Long Lasting Smudge Proof Pen Eyeliner
Maybelline’s Tattoo 48H Eyeliner offers ultra-long wear with an intensely pigmented, smudge-proof formula. Designed like a pen for ease of use, it delivers tattoo-like staying power without smudging or fading. It’s ideal for long days, special occasions, or anyone who wants a liner that won’t budge—even under water.
Key Features
- 48-hour long-wear claim
- Waterproof and smudge-proof
- High-pigment formula
- Easy-glide felt tip for precision
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested
Cons
- May be hard to remove without oil-based remover
- Can feel slightly stiff on application
- Price point is higher compared to drugstore alternatives
Eyeliner is a versatile makeup essential that instantly enhances and defines the eyes, offering endless possibilities—from sharp cat-eyes to bold graphic lines or soft everyday looks. With options like pen liners, sketch tips, and waterproof formulas, there’s something for every skill level and style preference. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale gave beauty lovers the perfect chance to explore top-performing eyeliners at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer the intense longevity of a formula like Maybelline’s Tattoo Liner or the ease and color variety of Swiss Beauty or Blue Heaven, the sale made it easier to find high-quality products that fit both your makeup routine and your budget.
