Best Eyeliners To Shop On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 Sale

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is happening from 23rd September to 30th September, with great discounts on top makeup products. Eyeliners are not just for makeup — they show your style and creativity. This season, Myntra has a wide range, from classic waterproof eyeliners to bold and colorful shades. Whether you like simple brown lines for everyday use or bright colors for parties and festivals, there is something for everyone. Now is the best time to explore new eyeliner options and enjoy amazing offers on your favorite picks.

Image source - Myntra.com



Elitty introduces a playful ombre holographic eyeliner designed to add sparkle to your eyes. With a vibrant fairycore finish, it creates a statement look perfect for parties and festive nights. Make this your go-to when you want something unique.

Key Features:

Holographic effect for bold style

Smooth application with vibrant finish

Lightweight formula comfortable on skin

Perfect for festive and party looks

May not suit very formal settings

Image source - Myntra.com



Faces Canada offers a waterproof eyeliner with 24-hour staying power. This brown shade gives a softer alternative to black, making it versatile for both workwear and casual outings. A dependable choice for everyday wear.

Key Features:

Waterproof formula lasts all day

Brown shade offers natural finish

Precision tip for smooth application

Resistant to smudge and sweat

Removal may need stronger makeup remover

Image source - Myntra.com



Swiss Beauty presents a longwear eyeliner in a striking pink shade. Waterproof and lightweight, it brings a pop of color to your eyes, making it perfect for festive and creative makeup looks. Add it to your beauty kit for fun styling.

Key Features:

Unique pink color for standout effect

Longwear formula stays put for hours

Waterproof and smudge-resistant design

Compact size for easy carry

Not ideal for minimal makeup lovers

Image source - Myntra.com



CVB introduces a bright blue graphic liner that instantly lifts any look. With a shiny finish, it adds drama and creativity, making it a perfect pick for bold makeup enthusiasts. Try it for a fashion-forward statement.

Key Features:

Bold blue tone for vibrant eyes

Shiny finish enhances dramatic looks

Smooth texture for easy glide

Suitable for experimental styling

Color may feel too bold for daily wear

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, running from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect opportunity to shop the best eyeliners at unbeatable discounts. From holographic finishes to classic browns, playful pinks, and bold blues, each eyeliner offers a unique style for different occasions. Whether you prefer understated elegance or adventurous, statement-making looks, these options ensure you always have the perfect liner to complement your mood. Don’t miss out on these festive offers to enhance your makeup collection with versatile and stylish choices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.