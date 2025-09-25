Best Eyeliners To Shop On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 Sale
Find stylish eyeliners at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, live from 23rd September to 30th September. Shop bold, colorful, and long-lasting liners at unbeatable discounts this festive season.
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is happening from 23rd September to 30th September, with great discounts on top makeup products. Eyeliners are not just for makeup — they show your style and creativity. This season, Myntra has a wide range, from classic waterproof eyeliners to bold and colorful shades. Whether you like simple brown lines for everyday use or bright colors for parties and festivals, there is something for everyone. Now is the best time to explore new eyeliner options and enjoy amazing offers on your favorite picks.
Elitty Ombre Holographic Eyeliner
Image source - Myntra.com
Elitty introduces a playful ombre holographic eyeliner designed to add sparkle to your eyes. With a vibrant fairycore finish, it creates a statement look perfect for parties and festive nights. Make this your go-to when you want something unique.
Key Features:
- Holographic effect for bold style
- Smooth application with vibrant finish
- Lightweight formula comfortable on skin
- Perfect for festive and party looks
- May not suit very formal settings
Faces Canada Magneteyes Eyeliner
Image source - Myntra.com
Faces Canada offers a waterproof eyeliner with 24-hour staying power. This brown shade gives a softer alternative to black, making it versatile for both workwear and casual outings. A dependable choice for everyday wear.
Key Features:
- Waterproof formula lasts all day
- Brown shade offers natural finish
- Precision tip for smooth application
- Resistant to smudge and sweat
- Removal may need stronger makeup remover
Swiss Beauty Colour Me Happy Eyeliner
Image source - Myntra.com
Swiss Beauty presents a longwear eyeliner in a striking pink shade. Waterproof and lightweight, it brings a pop of color to your eyes, making it perfect for festive and creative makeup looks. Add it to your beauty kit for fun styling.
Key Features:
- Unique pink color for standout effect
- Longwear formula stays put for hours
- Waterproof and smudge-resistant design
- Compact size for easy carry
- Not ideal for minimal makeup lovers
CVB Colourful Shine Graphic Liner
Image source - Myntra.com
CVB introduces a bright blue graphic liner that instantly lifts any look. With a shiny finish, it adds drama and creativity, making it a perfect pick for bold makeup enthusiasts. Try it for a fashion-forward statement.
Key Features:
- Bold blue tone for vibrant eyes
- Shiny finish enhances dramatic looks
- Smooth texture for easy glide
- Suitable for experimental styling
- Color may feel too bold for daily wear
Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, running from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect opportunity to shop the best eyeliners at unbeatable discounts. From holographic finishes to classic browns, playful pinks, and bold blues, each eyeliner offers a unique style for different occasions. Whether you prefer understated elegance or adventurous, statement-making looks, these options ensure you always have the perfect liner to complement your mood. Don’t miss out on these festive offers to enhance your makeup collection with versatile and stylish choices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.