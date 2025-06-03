Best Eyeshadow Palettes to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

The Myntra End of Reason Sale provides an excellent opportunity to enhance your eyeshadow collection without breaking the bank. With a variety of options available at discounted prices, along with additional bank discounts and cashback offers, it's the perfect time to grab your favorite eyeshadows and achieve stunning, long-lasting eye looks. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to add depth and drama to your makeup collection!

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The MATTLOOK Sultry Eyes Eyeshadow Palette is curated to help you create glamorous, bold eye looks with ease. Featuring a versatile mix of mattes and shimmers in deep, warm tones, this palette is perfect for sultry evenings or dramatic party makeup. The pigmentation is rich, and the blendability is beginner-friendly, making it a great option for both professionals and casual makeup lovers.

Key Features:

Mix of matte and shimmer shades for day-to-night looks

Bold pigmentation with minimal fallout

Blendable formula, ideal for smokey eyes

Travel-friendly compact design

Suitable for all skin tones

Cons:

Lacks lighter transition shades for subtle or neutral looks

Mirror and brush not included

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

This multi-purpose palette by SWISS BEAUTY combines eyeshadows, highlighters, blush, and contour shades in one compact kit. Ideal for travel or quick makeup fixes, the palette includes richly pigmented colors that work beautifully on both face and eyes. Whether you want a soft daytime glow or a full-glam evening look, this palette has you covered.

Key Features:

All-in-one palette for eyes and face

Highly pigmented shades with smooth texture

Includes mattes, shimmers, blush, contour, and highlighter

Compact and travel-ready

Excellent value for money

Cons:

Some face shades may not suit all skin tones

Limited shade variety in eyeshadows

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The PINKFLASH Pro Touch Eyeshadow Palette brings a vibrant range of shades in a compact format. With a strong mix of bold colors and soft neutrals, it’s perfect for experimenting with trendy eye looks. The formula is creamy and long-lasting, providing high color payoff with just one swipe. Ideal for makeup lovers who enjoy playful and colorful aesthetics.

Key Features:

Bright, trendy color selection with mattes and shimmers

One-swipe pigmentation

Long-lasting and crease-resistant wear

Lightweight and compact for on-the-go touch-ups

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Fallout can occur if not tapped off before application

May require a primer for maximum longevity

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

L.A Girl's Keep It Playful Palette is a compact powerhouse of 9 carefully curated shades, available in several theme options like nude, rosy, and smoky. Each shade is buttery smooth, easy to blend, and delivers professional-quality pigmentation. Perfect for creating everyday looks or glamming up with metallic finishes, this palette is versatile and chic.

Key Features:

9 wearable shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes

Velvety texture for easy blending

Buildable color payoff suitable for all skill levels

Travel-size packaging

Multiple color variants for different moods and looks

Cons:

Pan size is small, may not last long with daily use

Some shimmer shades may require damp brush for full impact

The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June 2025) is the ultimate chance to revamp your eyeshadow collection with high-quality palettes at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're into warm sultry tones, bold and playful colors, or versatile all-in-one face-and-eye kits, there's something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.