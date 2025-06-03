Best Face Masks to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
Face masks are a powerful addition to any skincare routine, offering targeted benefits like deep cleansing, hydration, brightening, and soothing. Whether you want to detoxify your pores, boost moisture, or rejuvenate tired skin, there’s a face mask suited for every skin type and concern.
During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) from 31st May to 12th June, you can explore a wide range of face masks from popular brands such as Innisfree, Plum, The Face Shop, and Mamaearth at attractive discounts. With offers up to 70% off, plus bank deals and flash sales, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite masks or try new ones.
1. MCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial Mask With Coffee Extract
Image Source: Myntra.com
MCaffeine’s Super Glow Flash Facial Mask harnesses the power of coffee extract known for its antioxidant properties. This mask deeply cleanses, detoxifies, and revitalizes dull skin by reducing puffiness and enhancing skin’s natural radiance. It also tightens pores and improves texture, giving you a fresh, energized look.
Key Features:
- Enriched with caffeine-rich coffee extract for antioxidant benefits
- Detoxifies and purifies skin by removing impurities
- Reduces puffiness and revitalizes tired skin
- Tightens pores and improves skin texture
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons:
- May cause slight dryness if left on for too long
- Strong coffee scent may not be preferred by all users
2. FoxTale The Stunner Skin Radiance Mask With Kaolin Clay
Image Source: Myntra.com
FoxTale’s Stunner Mask is formulated with kaolin clay, which gently absorbs excess oil and impurities, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types. This mask helps to brighten dull skin, reduce shine, and promote a balanced complexion without over-drying.
Key Features:
- Contains kaolin clay for deep cleansing and oil absorption
- Brightens and evens out skin tone
- Controls excess oil and shine
- Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- May not provide enough hydration for dry skin
- Results may vary for very dull or pigmented skin
3. Everyuth Naturals Tan Removal Chocolate & Cherry Face Pack
Image Source: Myntra.com
Everyuth Naturals Tan Removal Face Pack combines chocolate and cherry extracts to gently exfoliate and lighten skin affected by sun damage and tan. It removes dead skin cells, promotes skin renewal, and restores brightness for a clear, radiant complexion.
Key Features:
- Infused with chocolate and cherry extracts for skin brightening
- Helps remove sun tan and pigmentation
- Exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes skin renewal
- Suitable for regular use to maintain a glowing complexion
- Dermatologically tested
Cons:
- Strong fragrance may not suit sensitive noses
- May require consistent use for visible tan removal
4. DOT & KEY Vitamin C Pink Clay Face Mask for Glowing Skin
Image Source: Myntra.com
This face mask from DOT & KEY blends pink clay with Vitamin C and Vitamin E to detoxify, brighten, and nourish the skin. The pink clay gently cleanses without stripping moisture, while Vitamin C works as a powerful antioxidant to enhance skin glow and evenness.
Key Features:
- Combines pink clay with Vitamin C and Vitamin E for nourishment
- Brightens and evens skin tone
- Detoxifies and removes impurities gently
- Suitable for normal to sensitive skin types
- Cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals
Cons:
- May cause slight tightness if skin is very dry
- Some users may experience mild sensitivity with Vitamin C
With the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June 2025, you can grab these effective, dermatologist-approved masks at attractive discounts. It’s the ideal time to elevate your skincare routine, refresh your complexion, and enjoy glowing, healthy skin—all while saving big. Don’t miss out on this chance to pamper your skin with quality face masks at unbeatable prices!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
