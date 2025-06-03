Best Face Masks to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) from 31st May to 12th June, you can explore a wide range of face masks from popular brands such as Innisfree, Plum, The Face Shop, and Mamaearth at attractive discounts. With offers up to 70% off, plus bank deals and flash sales, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite masks or try new ones.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

MCaffeine’s Super Glow Flash Facial Mask harnesses the power of coffee extract known for its antioxidant properties. This mask deeply cleanses, detoxifies, and revitalizes dull skin by reducing puffiness and enhancing skin’s natural radiance. It also tightens pores and improves texture, giving you a fresh, energized look.

Key Features:

Enriched with caffeine-rich coffee extract for antioxidant benefits

Detoxifies and purifies skin by removing impurities

Reduces puffiness and revitalizes tired skin

Tightens pores and improves skin texture

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

May cause slight dryness if left on for too long

Strong coffee scent may not be preferred by all users

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

FoxTale’s Stunner Mask is formulated with kaolin clay, which gently absorbs excess oil and impurities, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types. This mask helps to brighten dull skin, reduce shine, and promote a balanced complexion without over-drying.

Key Features:

Contains kaolin clay for deep cleansing and oil absorption

Brightens and evens out skin tone

Controls excess oil and shine

Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

Results may vary for very dull or pigmented skin

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Everyuth Naturals Tan Removal Face Pack combines chocolate and cherry extracts to gently exfoliate and lighten skin affected by sun damage and tan. It removes dead skin cells, promotes skin renewal, and restores brightness for a clear, radiant complexion.

Key Features:

Infused with chocolate and cherry extracts for skin brightening

Helps remove sun tan and pigmentation

Exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes skin renewal

Suitable for regular use to maintain a glowing complexion

Dermatologically tested

Cons:

Strong fragrance may not suit sensitive noses

May require consistent use for visible tan removal

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This face mask from DOT & KEY blends pink clay with Vitamin C and Vitamin E to detoxify, brighten, and nourish the skin. The pink clay gently cleanses without stripping moisture, while Vitamin C works as a powerful antioxidant to enhance skin glow and evenness.

Key Features:

Combines pink clay with Vitamin C and Vitamin E for nourishment

Brightens and evens skin tone

Detoxifies and removes impurities gently

Suitable for normal to sensitive skin types

Cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals

Cons:

May cause slight tightness if skin is very dry

Some users may experience mild sensitivity with Vitamin C

With the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June 2025, you can grab these effective, dermatologist-approved masks at attractive discounts. It’s the ideal time to elevate your skincare routine, refresh your complexion, and enjoy glowing, healthy skin—all while saving big. Don’t miss out on this chance to pamper your skin with quality face masks at unbeatable prices!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.