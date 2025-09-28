Best Face Moisturisers for Every Skin Type – Big Fashion Festival Sale Picks

From gel-based to cream-based moisturisers enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, ceramides, and vitamins, these products help improve skin texture, lock in moisture, and maintain a healthy glow. With exciting discounts and top brands on offer, now is the perfect time to upgrade your skincare routine with a moisturiser that works just as hard as you do.

This lightweight, oil-free moisturiser from Dr. Sheth’s is formulated with Kesar (Saffron) and Kojic Acid, known for their brightening properties. It is specifically designed for Indian skin tones and works well to reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and dullness. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, the formula absorbs quickly and leaves the skin with a smooth, matte finish.

Key Features:

Infused with Kesar and Kojic Acid for skin brightening and glow enhancement

Oil-free, non-comedogenic formula perfect for acne-prone skin

Helps reduce pigmentation and uneven skin tone

Lightweight texture with fast absorption

Dermatologically tested for Indian skin

May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Kojic acid might cause mild irritation on sensitive skin initially

Re’equil’s Oil-Free Moisturiser is a dermatologist-recommended formula designed for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin. It hydrates without clogging pores or leaving a greasy residue. The non-comedogenic ingredients work to restore the skin's moisture barrier while controlling shine, making it an excellent daily-use product for humid climates.

Key Features:

Lightweight and non-comedogenic formulation

Controls excess oil while keeping skin hydrated

Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin

Helps maintain the natural moisture balance

Fragrance-free and free from harmful chemicals

May feel too light for extremely dry or dehydrated skin

Packaging may not be travel-friendly (depending on variant)

Dot & Key’s Barrier Repair Moisturizer combines Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Probiotics to deeply hydrate while strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. It targets dryness, flakiness, and sensitivity, making it suitable for dry to very dry and sensitive skin types. The formula offers a creamy texture that locks in moisture without feeling greasy.

Key Features:

5 essential Ceramides to restore and strengthen the skin barrier

Contains Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration

Ideal for dry, sensitive, and barrier-damaged skin

Helps soothe irritation and retain moisture for up to 72 hours

Fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin

Texture may feel too rich for oily skin types

On the pricier side compared to basic moisturisers

Lakme Peach Milk Moisturiser is a classic all-rounder with a lightweight creamy texture and added SPF 24 PA++, providing mild sun protection alongside daily hydration. Enriched with peach extracts and vitamin E, this moisturiser is ideal for normal skin and is widely loved for its soft, fruity scent and smooth application.

Key Features:

Lightweight moisturiser suitable for normal to slightly dry skin

SPF 24 PA++ offers basic sun protection

Enriched with peach extracts and vitamin E

Pleasant fragrance and quick absorption

Affordable and widely available

Not suitable as a standalone SPF for full sun protection

Contains fragrance, which may irritate very sensitive skin

Not ideal for oily or acne-prone skin due to creamy texture

The Big Fashion Festival Sale brings an ideal opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine with face moisturisers that cater to every skin type and concern. Whether you're seeking oil-free hydration like Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Moisturizer and Re’equil’s lightweight formula for oily and acne-prone skin, or barrier-repairing deep hydration like Dot & Key’s Ceramide & Hyaluronic Moisturiser for dry and sensitive skin, the range is both diverse and effective. For those looking for daily nourishment with a hint of sun protection, the Lakme Peach Milk SPF 24 Moisturiserremains a trusted classic. With attractive festival discounts, this is the perfect time to invest in high-performance moisturisers that not only nourish your skin but also address specific needs like brightening, oil control, barrier repair, and sun protection — all without breaking your budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.