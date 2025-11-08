Best Face Moisturisers For Glowing Skin – Myntra
Explore top face moisturisers on Myntra. Hydrating, lightweight, and effective options for all skin types for glowing skin.
Myntra is a great place to renew your skincare collection. Face moisturisers prevent skin hardness and dryness, maintain softness and hydration, and deal with issues such as dark spots or dullness. These moisturisers suit any type of skin since they come in lightweight gels, oil-free creams, and ceramide-rich formulas. Spend on high-quality skincare and treat your skin to nourishing hydration every day.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Face Moisturiser
Image source - Myntra.com
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is boosted with hyaluronic acid to increase the hydration of the skin and provide a fresh and supple touch. It has a lightweight gel formula that is easy to absorb, making it suitable for everyday use. Give your skin an overload of moisture and tenderness.
Key Features:
- Gel formula absorbs quickly for instant hydration
- Contains hyaluronic acid to retain moisture
- Non-greasy and lightweight for daily use
- Suitable for normal to dry skin
- Small pack may require frequent repurchase
Dot & Key Vitamin C+E Oil-Free Moisturizer For Glowing Skin & Fades Dark Spots
Image source - Myntra.com
Radiant skin with Dot & Key Vitamin C+E Oil-Free Moisturizer. It lightens the skin and targets dark spots, leaving it soft and smooth. Splurge on this light formula that feels fresh and non-greasy on the skin.
Key Features:
- Enriched with vitamins C and E for glowing skin
- Oil-free formula prevents excess shine
- Helps reduce dark spots and blemishes
- Light texture absorbs quickly
- Results may take time to show for deeper spots
Reequil Unisex Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser For Normal To Dry Skin
Image source - Myntra.com
The Reequil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser offers deep nourishment for normal to dry skin. The skin barrier is reinforced and keeps the skin hydrated throughout the day with its unisex formula. It’s an effective moisturiser that gives your skin the care it deserves.
Key Features:
- Contains ceramides to repair and strengthen skin barrier
- Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture
- Lightweight and non-sticky formula
- Suitable for both men and women
- Might feel less hydrating for very dry skin
Ponds Light Moisturiser - 200 ml
Image source - Myntra.com
Ponds Light Moisturiser keeps the skin fresh and smooth. Its mild formula does not feel heavy, making it perfect for daily use. This classic favourite ensures your skin stays hydrated and soft every day.
Key Features:
- Lightweight formula absorbs quickly
- Provides basic hydration for everyday use
- Gentle on sensitive skin
- Large 200 ml pack lasts long
- May not be enough for very dry skin
Myntra is the perfect destination to discover the ideal face moisturiser for your skin type. The collection features hydrating gels, vitamin-enriched creams, and ceramide-based formulas designed to address a variety of skin concerns. Whether your skin needs extra moisture, protection, or a natural glow, these lightweight and non-greasy moisturisers deliver lasting nourishment. Refresh your daily skincare routine with high-quality hydration and achieve soft, radiant, and healthy-looking skin effortlessly with Myntra’s diverse and effective range of moisturisers.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.