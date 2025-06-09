Best Face Moisturisers to Try During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)

Whether you're looking to refresh your summer style or grab great deals on year-round essentials, now is the perfect time to shop. With unbeatable prices, exciting offers, and new arrivals daily, don’t miss your chance to snag your favorite styles before they’re gone!

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This dermatologist-recommended moisturiser is specially formulated for normal to dry skin types. Enriched with skin-identical ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it aims to deeply hydrate, soothe dryness, and strengthen the skin's barrier. Ceramides help restore the protective barrier of the skin, which is often compromised in dry or sensitive conditions, while hyaluronic acid works as a humectant, drawing moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. It’s suitable for both men and women and is ideal for daily use, especially in dry climates or during winter.

Key Features:

Ceramides (III, IIIB, and NP): Help in skin barrier repair and protection.

Hyaluronic Acid: Retains moisture and plumps the skin.

Non-comedogenic: Won’t clog pores, making it suitable even for acne-prone skin.

Fragrance-free & Paraben-free: Gentle on sensitive skin.

Unisex formulation: Designed to work for all genders.

Cons:

May feel slightly greasy on oily or combination skin.

Some users have reported minor breakouts due to its richness.

Can pill under makeup or when layered with certain serums.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Azicalm cream is a powerful treatment moisturizer designed for individuals with acne-prone, sensitive, or redness-prone skin. Featuring 10% azelaic acid—a well-known ingredient for treating acne, pigmentation, and rosacea—this face cream targets inflammation, clears clogged pores, and evens out skin tone. Its calming formula includes other soothing agents, making it ideal for daily use without overly drying the skin. This product suits those looking for an active ingredient that delivers visible results without harsh side effects.

Key Features:

10% Azelaic Acid: Fights acne, reduces redness, and lightens dark spots.

Soothing base: Helps minimize irritation while delivering actives effectively.

Brightening effect: Helps even skin tone and fade blemishes.

Vegan and cruelty-free: Ethical and sustainable formulation.

Non-drying: Contains emollients that balance the acid.

Cons:

May cause initial tingling or mild irritation in very sensitive skin.

Not hydrating enough for dry skin types—needs layering with a moisturizer.

Takes time (2-4 weeks) to show noticeable improvement.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This lightweight and glow-boosting moisturizer from Hyphen is designed to deliver a radiant, even-toned complexion. It features a blend of three types of Vitamin C, each working to brighten the skin, reduce dullness, and fight oxidative damage. The formula is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it a great choice for morning use under sunscreen or makeup. Suitable for most skin types, it’s especially beneficial for those dealing with pigmentation, uneven skin tone, or tired-looking skin.

Key Features:

Triple Vitamin C Complex: Offers antioxidant protection and brightens the skin.

Fast-absorbing texture: Gel-cream consistency that doesn’t leave residue.

Antioxidant-rich: Protects against pollution and UV-induced damage.

Non-comedogenic: Doesn’t clog pores or cause breakouts.

Light-reflecting finish: Gives an instant luminous look.

Cons:

Contains fragrance, which may not suit sensitive skin.

Can cause slight irritation or purging in very sensitive users due to Vitamin C.

Might not provide enough moisture for very dry skin types.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Earth Rhythm’s Phyto Ceramide Deep Moisturiser is a rich, intensive cream designed for dry and compromised skin barriers. Phyto ceramides are plant-based lipids that mimic the skin’s natural fats, helping to replenish lost moisture and repair damaged skin. This moisturizer is packed with nourishing oils and fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with flaky, tight, or irritated skin. It’s especially effective in harsh weather or after using active ingredients that can dry the skin.

Key Features:

Phyto Ceramides: Help reinforce the skin’s natural barrier and lock in hydration.

Deep nourishment: Rich in shea butter, squalane, and essential fatty acids.

Free of harsh chemicals: No parabens, sulfates, or artificial dyes.

Ideal for barrier repair: Works well as a nighttime cream.

Suitable for dry to very dry skin: Provides long-lasting moisture.

Cons:

Too heavy for oily or acne-prone skin.

May cause clogged pores in humid climates or with overuse.

Some users reported breakouts or tiny bumps during the initial use.

And there’s no better time to invest in quality skincare than during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June! Enjoy massive discounts on top skincare brands, including the ones mentioned, and upgrade your routine without stretching your budget. Don’t miss the chance to grab your favourite moisturisers at unbeatable prices and give your skin the care it deserves.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.