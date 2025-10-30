Best Face Powders For Matte Skin – Myntra What The Trend Sale
Explore Myntra’s top face powders during the What The Trend sale from 25th to 30th October that control shine and set makeup flawlessly. From compact to loose powders, these picks provide long-lasting matte finishes while keeping your skin smooth and fresh.
The polished makeup look could not have been achieved without face powders, which are used to control the shine and fix the foundation to wear it throughout the day. Myntra sells powder in different varieties that fit the needs and tastes of various skin types. Powders in smaller sizes are ideal when one needs to do a quick touch-up and loose powders are ideal because they provide the natural matte effect. These products are indulgent, such that they keep your skin smooth, shine free, as well as augment your general makeup regimen.
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder
Image source - Myntra.com
It is a sheer, pore-less compact powder that becomes one with the skin giving a non-shiny finish. It is daily to use and it makes your skin to look smooth, even and fresh throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Controls oil and reduces shine effectively
- Smooth texture blends evenly on skin
- Lightweight formula feels comfortable all day
- Compact design is travel-friendly and easy to carry
- Shade may not suit very fair or very deep skin tones
Mars Trend Setting Matte Loose Powder
Image source - Myntra.com
Apply this loose powder which has a banana-like tone to make your make-up set and give it a soft and matte look. Its ultra-fine grained texture will provide even coating and excess oil will be controlled to give fresh and long lasting appearance.
Key Features:
- Finely milled for smooth, even coverage
- Controls oil and keeps skin matte
- Soft texture feels light on skin
- Ideal for both day and evening makeup
- Loose powder may require careful handling to avoid spillage
Faces Canada Weightless Stay Matte Compact SPF20
Image source - Myntra.com
This small powder has an appearance of matte finish and provides SPF20 protection. It is enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter to nourish and protect the skin as well as manage shine making it ideal to wear on a daily basis.
Key Features:
- SPF20 protects skin from sun damage
- Enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter for hydration
- Lightweight and blendable formula
- Matte finish lasts for hours without touch-ups
- May need frequent reapplication in very humid conditions
Innisfree No Sebum AC Powder
Image source - Myntra.com
This is a no-sebum powder that is specifically designed to help control the oil and acne outbursts. It is lightweight formula, and it does not clog the pores, which is why it is recommended to use it on the combination and oily skin type.
Key Features:
- Controls excess oil and shine effectively
- Lightweight and breathable texture
- Soothes skin while setting makeup
- Suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin
- Small packaging may require careful handling to avoid spilling
The face powders are necessary to sustain flawless and long term makeup finish. The What The Trend sale of Myntra of 25 th -30 th October includes items in all categories, such as small powders to apply on the go and loose powders to achieve a touch-free, natural appearance. These bases serve to regulate the shine, even the skin color and offer comfort during the day. Having products that fit the oily, combination or sensitive skin, it is very easy to have smooth, matte and polished skin.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
