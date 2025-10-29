trendingNowenglish2977174https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/best-face-sheet-masks-on-myntra-2025-refreshing-skincare-picks-2977174.html
Best Face Sheet Masks on Myntra 2025: Refreshing Skincare Picks

Discover Myntra’s best face sheet masks for glowing, nourished skin. From Vitamin C to Niacinamide and Papaya extracts, these masks offer quick hydration and radiance in just minutes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Sheet masks have become an essential part of modern skincare routines, offering instant hydration and visible glow with minimal effort. Myntra brings a curated range of face masks enriched with natural extracts, vitamins, and skin-loving ingredients. Whether you’re aiming for brightness, deep nourishment, or revitalized skin, these options make self-care easy and refreshing. Here are four sheet masks that can help you unwind while giving your skin the care it deserves.

Bhoomi Herbal India Set Of 2 Vitamin C Sheet Mask

Infused with the power of Vitamin C, these sheet masks from Myntra brighten dull skin and restore its natural glow. Each sheet delivers a burst of freshness, leaving your face looking radiant and well-hydrated. Indulge in this quick self-care step to rejuvenate your skin anytime.

Key Features:

  • Enriched with Vitamin C for brightening and glow.
  • Lightweight formula suitable for all skin types.
  • Deeply hydrates and refreshes tired skin.
  • Convenient pack of two for repeated use.
  • May not suit very sensitive skin if used daily.
     

TNW The Natural Wash Set Of 2 Papaya Face Sheet Mask

Give your skin a tropical treat with these papaya-infused sheet masks. Known for their natural exfoliating and brightening properties, they help remove dullness while keeping skin soft and moisturized. Available on Myntra, these masks are a perfect pick for a quick at-home facial.

Key Features:

  • Papaya extract helps even out skin tone.
  • Gently exfoliates for smoother skin texture.
  • Provides instant hydration and softness.
  • Easy-to-use, travel-friendly packaging.
  • Slight fragrance may not appeal to everyone.

Suroskie Rose Collagen Facial Essence Mask

This rose collagen facial essence mask delivers a luxurious skincare experience in minutes. Infused with collagen and glycolic acid, it works to improve elasticity and give skin a youthful glow. Add this Myntra find to your weekly skincare ritual for radiant results.

Key Features:

  • Combines rose essence, collagen, and glycolic acid.
  • Helps firm and rejuvenate tired skin.
  • Provides deep moisturization and smooth texture.
  • Soothing fragrance enhances relaxation.
  • May feel slightly sticky before full absorption.

Seoulskin Niacinamide Glass Skin Face Mask Sheet

Wake up to glowing, glass-like skin with this overnight niacinamide sheet mask. Designed to repair and hydrate while you sleep, it gives your skin a refreshed, luminous appearance by morning. Find this innovative skincare solution on Myntra for a radiant start to your day.

Key Features:

  • Enriched with niacinamide for clear, glowing skin.
  • Works overnight to deeply nourish and repair.
  • Lightweight sheet design ensures comfort while resting.
  • Hydrating formula adds visible smoothness and shine.
  • Overnight use may not suit very oily skin types.

Sheet masks are the simplest way to give your skin a boost of care without a long routine. Myntra’s collection offers a wide variety—from the brightening Vitamin C and papaya options to the luxurious rose collagen and niacinamide masks. Whether you need instant hydration or a radiant glow, these masks make skincare effortless and effective. Explore Myntra’s skincare range and let your skin soak in the freshness of natural ingredients.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

