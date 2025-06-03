Best Foundations to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Whether you're looking for a daily wear foundation or a long-lasting formula for special occasions, the Myntra End of Reason Sale offers a wide range of options to suit your needs. Happy shopping!

SWISS BEAUTY’s High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation is designed for those who want a flawless, long-lasting finish without spending a fortune. This foundation offers full coverage that conceals blemishes, redness, and uneven tone with ease. It’s lightweight yet buildable, making it a great option for both daily wear and special occasions.

Key Features:

High coverage formula that hides imperfections effectively

Waterproof and sweat-resistant, ideal for all-day wear

Lightweight texture that blends seamlessly into the skin

Matte finish, great for oily and combination skin

Long-lasting with minimal touch-ups required

Cons:

May cling to dry patches if not prepped with moisturizer

Limited shade range for deeper skin tones

The MARS Matte Mousse Foundation offers a velvety matte finish with a light-as-air feel. Its mousse texture makes it easy to blend and build, giving your skin a smooth, pore-blurring effect. Best suited for normal to oily skin types, it controls shine while still looking natural and soft throughout the day.

Key Features:

Air-whipped mousse texture that glides smoothly

Soft matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores

Buildable coverage from medium to full

Shine-control properties for oily skin

Compact and travel-friendly packaging

Cons:

May not be hydrating enough for dry skin types

Oxidation can occur on some skin tones after wear

This HD foundation from Insight Cosmetics is crafted to give your skin a radiant, camera-ready glow. It provides a dewy finish with buildable coverage that looks natural yet polished. Perfect for dry to normal skin, it keeps the complexion hydrated and luminous all day, while blurring minor imperfections.

Key Features:

Dewy, radiant finish for a healthy glow

HD technology for a smooth, flawless look in photos and videos

Long-lasting wear, ideal for daily use and special events

Lightweight and blendable texture

Affordable without compromising on quality

Cons:

Not suitable for oily skin as it may cause excess shine

May require setting powder for longer wear

Mamaearth’s Glow Serum Foundation combines makeup with skincare, offering medium coverage and a radiant finish that lasts up to 12 hours. Enriched with Vitamin C and Turmeric, it brightens and evens skin tone over time while delivering a natural glow. This foundation is best for everyday use and suits those who prefer light, skin-loving formulas.

Key Features:

Infused with Vitamin C and Turmeric for skincare benefits

12-hour long stay with radiant, natural finish

Lightweight and breathable texture

Suitable for sensitive and all skin types

Dermatologically tested and toxin-free

Cons:

Medium coverage may not conceal heavy blemishes

May need touch-ups for oily skin by the end of the day

The foundation you choose sets the tone—literally—for your entire makeup look. Whether you're after high coverage, a dewy glow, or a matte finish, there's a perfect formula for every skin type and occasion. This season, with the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June 2025), it’s the ideal time to explore and invest in some of the best-performing foundations at incredible prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.