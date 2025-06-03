Best Foundations to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), running from 31st May to 12th June 2025, is offering massive discounts of up to 90% across various categories, including foundations. This sale presents an excellent opportunity to stock up on your favorite foundation brands at unbeatable prices.
1. SWISS BEAUTY High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation
SWISS BEAUTY’s High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation is designed for those who want a flawless, long-lasting finish without spending a fortune. This foundation offers full coverage that conceals blemishes, redness, and uneven tone with ease. It’s lightweight yet buildable, making it a great option for both daily wear and special occasions.
Key Features:
- High coverage formula that hides imperfections effectively
- Waterproof and sweat-resistant, ideal for all-day wear
- Lightweight texture that blends seamlessly into the skin
- Matte finish, great for oily and combination skin
- Long-lasting with minimal touch-ups required
Cons:
- May cling to dry patches if not prepped with moisturizer
- Limited shade range for deeper skin tones
2. MARS Beige Matte Mousse Foundation
The MARS Matte Mousse Foundation offers a velvety matte finish with a light-as-air feel. Its mousse texture makes it easy to blend and build, giving your skin a smooth, pore-blurring effect. Best suited for normal to oily skin types, it controls shine while still looking natural and soft throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Air-whipped mousse texture that glides smoothly
- Soft matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores
- Buildable coverage from medium to full
- Shine-control properties for oily skin
- Compact and travel-friendly packaging
Cons:
- May not be hydrating enough for dry skin types
- Oxidation can occur on some skin tones after wear
3. Insight Cosmetics Long Lasting HD Dewy Finish Foundation
This HD foundation from Insight Cosmetics is crafted to give your skin a radiant, camera-ready glow. It provides a dewy finish with buildable coverage that looks natural yet polished. Perfect for dry to normal skin, it keeps the complexion hydrated and luminous all day, while blurring minor imperfections.
Key Features:
- Dewy, radiant finish for a healthy glow
- HD technology for a smooth, flawless look in photos and videos
- Long-lasting wear, ideal for daily use and special events
- Lightweight and blendable texture
- Affordable without compromising on quality
Cons:
- Not suitable for oily skin as it may cause excess shine
- May require setting powder for longer wear
4. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation with Vitamin C & Turmeric
Mamaearth’s Glow Serum Foundation combines makeup with skincare, offering medium coverage and a radiant finish that lasts up to 12 hours. Enriched with Vitamin C and Turmeric, it brightens and evens skin tone over time while delivering a natural glow. This foundation is best for everyday use and suits those who prefer light, skin-loving formulas.
Key Features:
- Infused with Vitamin C and Turmeric for skincare benefits
- 12-hour long stay with radiant, natural finish
- Lightweight and breathable texture
- Suitable for sensitive and all skin types
- Dermatologically tested and toxin-free
Cons:
- Medium coverage may not conceal heavy blemishes
- May need touch-ups for oily skin by the end of the day
The foundation you choose sets the tone—literally—for your entire makeup look. Whether you're after high coverage, a dewy glow, or a matte finish, there's a perfect formula for every skin type and occasion. This season, with the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June 2025), it’s the ideal time to explore and invest in some of the best-performing foundations at incredible prices.
