Best Foundations to Buy in Myntra’s August Sale

Featuring popular brands and a variety of finishes—matte, dewy, or satin—this sale makes it easier to find the perfect foundation that suits your needs. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your makeup kit with trusted foundations at great prices during this limited-time sale.

LOreal’s True Match Foundation is known for its natural finish and super-blendable formula that perfectly matches a wide range of skin tones. It offers medium coverage and includes SPF 17 to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, making it ideal for daily wear.

Key Features:

Super-blendable formula for a natural, seamless finish

Medium coverage that evens out skin tone

SPF 17 protection against sun damage

Lightweight and breathable on skin

Suitable for normal to oily skin types

May require touch-ups for oily skin after several hours

Limited shade range in some markets

Swiss Beauty’s foundation offers high coverage with a waterproof formula designed to last all day. It conceals imperfections effectively and withstands sweat and humidity, making it a good choice for long wear and special occasions.

Key Features:

High coverage to mask blemishes and uneven skin tone

Waterproof and sweat-resistant formula

Long-lasting wear for all-day use

Suitable for all skin types

Matte finish for shine control

May feel heavy or cakey if applied too thickly

Requires good makeup remover for thorough cleansing

The MARS Beige Matte Mousse Foundation provides a lightweight, airy mousse texture that blends smoothly into the skin. It offers a matte finish with moderate coverage, ideal for those who want a natural look without shine.

Key Features:

Lightweight mousse texture for comfortable wear

Matte finish controls oil and shine

Moderate coverage for an even skin tone

Easy to apply and blend

Suitable for oily and combination skin types

Limited shade availability

May not provide enough coverage for severe blemishes

This MARS Artistry Foundation combines makeup and skincare by offering high sun protection with SPF 50 PA++++ alongside a liquid formula that delivers smooth, medium coverage. It’s great for daily use, especially in sunny climates.

Key Features:

High SPF 50 PA++++ for strong sun protection

Medium coverage with a natural finish

Liquid formula that blends easily

Suitable for sensitive skin

Hydrating without feeling heavy

Higher SPF may cause slight white cast on darker skin tones

Limited shade range available

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is an ideal time to stock up on quality foundations that suit your skin’s needs. Whether you prefer the natural, blendable finish of L’Oreal Paris True Match, the long-lasting waterproof coverage of Swiss Beauty, the lightweight matte mousse of MARS Beige, or the high SPF protection offered by MARS Artistry, there’s a foundation for every preference and skin type. With exciting discounts across top brands, this sale makes it easy to find your perfect foundation at a great price. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your makeup collection with trusted foundations during the Myntra sale!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.