Best Foundations to Buy in Myntra’s August Sale
Myntra’s upcoming Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August offers an excellent opportunity to shop for high-quality foundations at attractive discounts. Whether you’re looking for lightweight formulas for everyday natural coverage or full-coverage foundations for special occasions, Myntra’s collection has something for every skin type and tone.
Featuring popular brands and a variety of finishes—matte, dewy, or satin—this sale makes it easier to find the perfect foundation that suits your needs. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your makeup kit with trusted foundations at great prices during this limited-time sale.
1. LOreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable SPF17 Liquid Foundation
LOreal’s True Match Foundation is known for its natural finish and super-blendable formula that perfectly matches a wide range of skin tones. It offers medium coverage and includes SPF 17 to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, making it ideal for daily wear.
Key Features:
- Super-blendable formula for a natural, seamless finish
- Medium coverage that evens out skin tone
- SPF 17 protection against sun damage
- Lightweight and breathable on skin
- Suitable for normal to oily skin types
- May require touch-ups for oily skin after several hours
- Limited shade range in some markets
2. SWISS BEAUTY High Coverage Waterproof Base Foundation
Swiss Beauty’s foundation offers high coverage with a waterproof formula designed to last all day. It conceals imperfections effectively and withstands sweat and humidity, making it a good choice for long wear and special occasions.
Key Features:
- High coverage to mask blemishes and uneven skin tone
- Waterproof and sweat-resistant formula
- Long-lasting wear for all-day use
- Suitable for all skin types
- Matte finish for shine control
- May feel heavy or cakey if applied too thickly
- Requires good makeup remover for thorough cleansing
3. MARS Beige Matte Mousse Foundation
The MARS Beige Matte Mousse Foundation provides a lightweight, airy mousse texture that blends smoothly into the skin. It offers a matte finish with moderate coverage, ideal for those who want a natural look without shine.
Key Features:
- Lightweight mousse texture for comfortable wear
- Matte finish controls oil and shine
- Moderate coverage for an even skin tone
- Easy to apply and blend
- Suitable for oily and combination skin types
- Limited shade availability
- May not provide enough coverage for severe blemishes
4. MARS Artistry SPF50 PA++++ Liquid Foundation
This MARS Artistry Foundation combines makeup and skincare by offering high sun protection with SPF 50 PA++++ alongside a liquid formula that delivers smooth, medium coverage. It’s great for daily use, especially in sunny climates.
Key Features:
- High SPF 50 PA++++ for strong sun protection
- Medium coverage with a natural finish
- Liquid formula that blends easily
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Hydrating without feeling heavy
- Higher SPF may cause slight white cast on darker skin tones
- Limited shade range available
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is an ideal time to stock up on quality foundations that suit your skin’s needs. Whether you prefer the natural, blendable finish of L’Oreal Paris True Match, the long-lasting waterproof coverage of Swiss Beauty, the lightweight matte mousse of MARS Beige, or the high SPF protection offered by MARS Artistry, there’s a foundation for every preference and skin type. With exciting discounts across top brands, this sale makes it easy to find your perfect foundation at a great price. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your makeup collection with trusted foundations during the Myntra sale!
