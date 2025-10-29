Best Gentle Face Cleansers on Myntra: Hydrating, Brightening & Skin-Friendly

A good face cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine. It removes dirt, oil, and impurities while keeping your skin balanced and refreshed. Myntra’s skincare range offers a variety of gentle cleansers enriched with powerful ingredients like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin B5. Whether your skin is oily, sensitive, or dry, there’s a formula here designed to nourish while cleansing. Here are four of the most effective and dermatologist-loved face cleansers available on Myntra right now.

This foaming cleanser is designed to deeply clean oily skin without stripping it of essential moisture. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, it balances hydration while removing excess oil and impurities. Perfect for daily use, this Myntra bestseller keeps your skin fresh, smooth, and clear.

Key Features:

Suitable for oily and combination skin types.

Contains Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide for balanced hydration.

Non-stripping, gentle foaming formula.

Dermatologist-developed and fragrance-free.

May feel slightly drying for very sensitive skin.

Formulated with 2% Niacinamide, this gentle cleanser suits sensitive, dry, and normal skin types. It removes dirt and makeup residue without disrupting the skin barrier. Available on Myntra, it’s an ideal everyday cleanser for calm, balanced skin.

Key Features:

Mild, fragrance-free cleanser suitable for all skin types.

Niacinamide helps reduce redness and soothe irritation.

Retains skin’s natural moisture balance.

Free from sulfates and harsh chemicals.

May not create rich foam for those who prefer lather-based cleansers.

This hydrating face wash cleanses and nourishes at the same time, making it ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, it helps soothe irritation and restore softness. Available on Myntra, it’s a must-have for gentle daily care.

Key Features:

Infused with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5 for hydration.

Suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

Non-irritating, soap-free formula.

Helps maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

May feel too mild for those with very oily skin.

This brightening face wash combines ALA and AHA to gently exfoliate and improve skin radiance. Enriched with Vitamin B5, it leaves skin soft, glowing, and clean without over-drying. Shop this effective cleanser on Myntra to elevate your skincare routine.

Key Features:

Contains exfoliating acids for improved brightness and texture.

Vitamin B5 provides moisture and nourishment.

Gentle formula suitable for daily use.

Helps fade dullness and refine pores.

May cause slight tingling for sensitive skin on first use.

A suitable cleanser can make all the difference in how your skin looks and feels. Myntra’s collection offers gentle yet effective formulas that cater to every need—whether it’s hydration, oil control, or brightness. CeraVe and Minimalist are great for oily skin, while The Derma Co. and Cetaphil offer soothing hydration for dry or sensitive types. Explore Myntra’s skincare range today and find the perfect cleanser to keep your skin healthy and radiant every day.

