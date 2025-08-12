Best Graphic Eyeliners to Buy at Myntra’s Sale

These eyeliners come in various colors and finishes, helping you make a striking statement with your eye makeup. Don’t miss the chance to experiment with new looks and add trendy graphic eyeliners to your beauty kit during this limited-time sale.

The Renee Waterproof Eyeliner offers intense pigmentation with a smooth glide, perfect for creating sharp and bold graphic lines. Its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading, making it ideal for all-day use.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented for bold, defined lines

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula

Easy-to-use applicator for precise application

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours

Limited color options (mostly classic black)

May require makeup remover for effective removal

Swiss Beauty’s Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner adds a sparkling twist to your eye makeup with its vibrant holographic finish. Its waterproof formula guarantees durability, while the smooth tip helps create trendy graphic designs effortlessly.

Key Features:

Unique holographic shimmer for a standout look

Waterproof and long-lasting

Smooth applicator tip for easy precision

Suitable for party and evening makeup

Available in multiple holographic shades

Shimmer particles may cause mild irritation for sensitive eyes

Not ideal for everyday natural looks

Maybelline’s Tattoo Play Eyeliner offers a waterproof, long-lasting finish with high color payoff. Designed for precision, it’s perfect for bold graphic wings and intricate designs that stay intact throughout the day without smudging or fading.

Key Features:

Waterproof and smudge-proof

High-intensity pigmentation for vivid lines

Fine tip applicator for sharp, precise strokes

Long-lasting wear up to 24 hours

Suitable for all skin types

Removal can be challenging without an oil-based remover

May feel slightly drying on sensitive eyelids

Elitty’s Ombre Holographic Eyeliner combines vibrant, pop colors with a unique ombre effect and skin-soothing witch hazel infusion. This eyeliner offers a striking look with added skincare benefits, making it perfect for fashion-forward makeup lovers.

Key Features:

Ombre holographic colors for eye-catching style

Infused with witch hazel for gentle care

Waterproof and long-lasting formula

Smooth, easy-to-use applicator

Ideal for creative, bold graphic looks

Limited availability in shades

Ombre effect may vary with application technique

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect time to experiment with bold and trendy graphic eyeliners. Whether you prefer the classic waterproof precision of Renee and Maybelline, the dazzling holographic shimmer of Swiss Beauty, or the colorful ombre effects with skincare benefits from Elitty, there’s something for every style and occasion. With attractive discounts on top brands, this sale makes it easier than ever to add statement-making eyeliners to your makeup collection. Don’t miss out on upgrading your eye makeup game during the Myntra sale!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.