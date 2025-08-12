Best Graphic Eyeliners to Buy at Myntra’s Sale
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect time to explore bold and creative graphic eyeliners at great discounts. Whether you want sharp wings, geometric shapes, or artistic designs, Myntra offers a wide range of graphic eyeliners from popular brands that deliver precision and long-lasting wear.
These eyeliners come in various colors and finishes, helping you make a striking statement with your eye makeup. Don’t miss the chance to experiment with new looks and add trendy graphic eyeliners to your beauty kit during this limited-time sale.
1. Renee – Waterproof Eyeliner
The Renee Waterproof Eyeliner offers intense pigmentation with a smooth glide, perfect for creating sharp and bold graphic lines. Its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading, making it ideal for all-day use.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented for bold, defined lines
- Waterproof and smudge-proof formula
- Easy-to-use applicator for precise application
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours
- Limited color options (mostly classic black)
- May require makeup remover for effective removal
2. SWISS BEAUTY – Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner
Swiss Beauty’s Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner adds a sparkling twist to your eye makeup with its vibrant holographic finish. Its waterproof formula guarantees durability, while the smooth tip helps create trendy graphic designs effortlessly.
Key Features:
- Unique holographic shimmer for a standout look
- Waterproof and long-lasting
- Smooth applicator tip for easy precision
- Suitable for party and evening makeup
- Available in multiple holographic shades
- Shimmer particles may cause mild irritation for sensitive eyes
- Not ideal for everyday natural looks
3. Maybelline New York Tattoo Play Longwear Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Maybelline’s Tattoo Play Eyeliner offers a waterproof, long-lasting finish with high color payoff. Designed for precision, it’s perfect for bold graphic wings and intricate designs that stay intact throughout the day without smudging or fading.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and smudge-proof
- High-intensity pigmentation for vivid lines
- Fine tip applicator for sharp, precise strokes
- Long-lasting wear up to 24 hours
- Suitable for all skin types
- Removal can be challenging without an oil-based remover
- May feel slightly drying on sensitive eyelids
4. Elitty – Ombre Holographic Pop Coloured Eyeliner Infused With Witch Hazel
Elitty’s Ombre Holographic Eyeliner combines vibrant, pop colors with a unique ombre effect and skin-soothing witch hazel infusion. This eyeliner offers a striking look with added skincare benefits, making it perfect for fashion-forward makeup lovers.
Key Features:
- Ombre holographic colors for eye-catching style
- Infused with witch hazel for gentle care
- Waterproof and long-lasting formula
- Smooth, easy-to-use applicator
- Ideal for creative, bold graphic looks
- Limited availability in shades
- Ombre effect may vary with application technique
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect time to experiment with bold and trendy graphic eyeliners. Whether you prefer the classic waterproof precision of Renee and Maybelline, the dazzling holographic shimmer of Swiss Beauty, or the colorful ombre effects with skincare benefits from Elitty, there’s something for every style and occasion. With attractive discounts on top brands, this sale makes it easier than ever to add statement-making eyeliners to your makeup collection. Don’t miss out on upgrading your eye makeup game during the Myntra sale!
