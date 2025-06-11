Best Hair Creams to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025:
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from May 31 to June 12, features exciting discounts on a wide variety of hair creams catering to different hair needs—whether you want to tame frizz, add moisture, define curls, or protect hair from damage.
The sale includes trusted brands offering nourishing formulas enriched with natural oils, vitamins, and keratin for stronger, smoother hair. Discounts often range between 50% to 90%, along with additional bank offers for extra savings. This is an ideal time to explore premium or budget-friendly hair creams that enhance texture, manageability, and shine. Checking product reviews and stocking up during the sale ensures you get the best value for your hair care routine.
1. TRICHUP Keratin Damage Repair Hair Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
Trichup Keratin Damage Repair Hair Cream is specially formulated to repair damaged and chemically treated hair by infusing it with keratin protein. It helps restore hair strength, reduce breakage, and improve overall hair texture. The cream deeply nourishes dry, brittle strands, making them soft, smooth, and manageable. Ideal for daily use, it protects hair from further damage caused by heat styling or environmental factors.
Key Features:
- Enriched with keratin to repair and strengthen hair
- Reduces hair breakage and split ends
- Nourishes dry and damaged hair deeply
- Helps improve hair texture and manageability
- Suitable for all hair types, especially damaged hair
Cons:
- May feel heavy or greasy if used excessively
- Strong scent might not appeal to everyone
- Requires consistent use for noticeable results
2. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask and Pack for Dry & Frizzy Hair and Hair Fall Control
Image Source: Myntra.com
Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask is a dual-action hair cream designed to combat dryness, frizz, and hair fall. Enriched with nourishing argan oil, it deeply moisturizes hair, tames frizz, and strengthens roots to reduce hair fall. This intensive mask can be used as a regular conditioner or a treatment pack to revive dull, lifeless hair and restore softness and shine.
Key Features:
- Contains argan oil for deep hydration and frizz control
- Helps reduce hair fall and strengthens hair roots
- Can be used as a mask or regular conditioner
- Revives dull and dry hair with added shine
- Suitable for dry, frizzy, and damaged hair
Cons:
- Slightly heavier texture, may weigh down fine hair
- Needs time to work effectively, not an instant fix
- Packaging may not be travel-friendly
3. SEVAEN Keratin Hair Spa Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
SEVAEN Keratin Hair Spa Cream offers intensive keratin treatment to nourish and restore damaged hair. This creamy formula penetrates deeply to rebuild hair strength and reduce frizz, leaving hair silky and smooth. It also provides protection against environmental damage and heat styling. Perfect for those seeking a salon-like keratin spa experience at home.
Key Features:
- Infused with keratin for deep repair and strength
- Reduces frizz and smoothens hair texture
- Protects hair from heat and environmental damage
- Salon-like spa treatment for home use
- Suitable for all hair types, especially damaged and frizzy hair
Cons:
- May not be ideal for oily scalps due to richness
- Slightly strong fragrance may not suit all users
- Requires regular use for best results
4. ARATA Volume Boosting Hair Cream with Olive & Coconut Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
Arata Volume Boosting Hair Cream combines the goodness of olive and coconut oils to nourish hair while adding volume and bounce. This lightweight formula moisturizes without weighing hair down, making it ideal for fine or limp hair that needs a natural lift. It improves hair texture, enhances shine, and reduces frizz for fuller, healthier-looking hair.
Key Features:
- Enriched with olive and coconut oils for nourishment
- Adds volume and bounce to fine or limp hair
- Lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh hair down
- Controls frizz and enhances natural shine
- Suitable for daily use and all hair types
Cons:
- May not provide intense hydration for very dry hair
- Volume effect might be subtle for some users
- Fragrance may not appeal to everyone
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to explore and stock up on effective hair creams like Trichup Keratin Damage Repair, Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask, SEVAEN Keratin Hair Spa Cream, and Arata Volume Boosting Hair Cream. Whether you’re aiming to repair damage, control frizz, reduce hair fall, or add volume, this sale offers options for every hair need at attractive discounts. With savings up to 90% and additional bank offers, it’s a smart opportunity to upgrade your hair care routine without breaking the bank. Grab these nourishing hair creams during the sale to keep your hair healthy, manageable, and radiant all year round.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
