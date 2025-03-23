Best Hair Serums for Shine, Growth & Frizz-Free Hair: Avail on Myntra Summer Style Bash
Get sleek, frizz-free, and healthy hair with top serums from Livon, Sunsilk, Bare Anatomy, and Aravi Organic. Whether you need shine, nourishment, or hair growth, these serums have you covered. Don’t miss Myntra’s Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) for amazing discounts
The Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is the perfect time to level up your haircare game! From taming frizz to nourishment, shine, or hair growth treatment, we have the top hair serums for you. These carefully curated serums will give you fabulous, healthy-looking hair and also prevent damage.
1. Livon Hair Serum—Shine & Damage Protection (100 x 2)
Image Source: Myntra
Livon is the name that immediately comes to mind when I think of controlling frizz and achieving instant shine. This 2-pack of specialized serums is intended for the treatment of dry and frizzy hair, and, therefore, we recommend looking at this product for those who suffer from coarse, curly hair.
Key Features:
- Lightweight formula, keeping hair smooth and not greasy
- Vitamin E-enriched, delivering deep nourishment
- Instant detangling, minimizing breakage and split ends
- Adds a shiny finish, giving hair a salon-finish
- Can control frizz even in humid conditions
- Does not provide long-term moisture to extremely dry hair.
2. Sunsilk Super Shine Hair Serum
Image Source: Myntra
If you love shiny and smooth hair, Sunsilk's Super Shine Hair Serum is your solution. This hair serum is applied to give instant shine and make hair smooth and manageable throughout the day.
Key Features
- Lightweight and non-stick, for everyday use
- Does a glossy appearance to the hair
- Spiked with conditioning agents not to make the hair rough
- Low-priced and easy to apply
- Does not damage any hair type, straight hair, curly hair, wavy hair
- Does not provide deep nourishment; thus, special attention could be required by the damaged hair.
3. Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control Serum
Image Source: Myntra
If hair loss is on your mind, Bare Anatomy's Advanced Hair Growth Serum is your rescue. The product is supported by science and active ingredients that function towards strengthening roots and stimulating hair growth.
Key Features:
- Includes peptides and biotin to feed the hair
- Functions towards addressing hair loss and encouraging regrowth
- Lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that leaves no residue
- Recommended by dermatologists to provide effective results
- Sulfate-free and paraben-free, thus safe for use
- Results are cumulative; therefore, everyday use is needed for noticeable hair growth.
4. Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil & Hair Growth Serum Set
Image Source: Myntra
Natural and organic hair care lovers will love the Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil & Hair Growth Serum Set. Rosemary oil is said to stimulate the scalp's circulation and promote healthy natural growth.
Key Features:
- 100% pure rosemary essential oil, stimulating scalp circulation
- Packed with herbal goodness, preventing hair fall
- Free of harsh chemicals to harm the scalp
- Can be blended with carrier oils and utilized in different manners
- Applicable for both males and females
- Must be diluted because essential oils are extremely potent when applied undiluted.
Myntra's Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is your golden opportunity to elevate your hair care routine with these excellent serums at unbeatable discounts. If you have frizz control, shine, repair, or hair growth problems, these serums are good for healthy and good-looking hair. Select from 4 different serums that will cater to your specific needs. If you want glossy hair at the speed of thought, go for Livon Hair Serum. Sunsilk Super Shine Serum is for you if you have prepared your hair to be smooth, soft, and shiny. Bare Anatomy Hair Growth Serum will give you tough hair with new growth. Want a natural product? Choose Aravi Organic Rosemary for best results.
