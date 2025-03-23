Best Hair Serums for Shine, Growth & Frizz-Free Hair: Avail on Myntra Summer Style Bash

The Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is the perfect time to level up your haircare game! From taming frizz to nourishment, shine, or hair growth treatment, we have the top hair serums for you. These carefully curated serums will give you fabulous, healthy-looking hair and also prevent damage.

1. Livon Hair Serum—Shine & Damage Protection (100 x 2)

Livon is the name that immediately comes to mind when I think of controlling frizz and achieving instant shine. This 2-pack of specialized serums is intended for the treatment of dry and frizzy hair, and, therefore, we recommend looking at this product for those who suffer from coarse, curly hair.

Key Features:

Lightweight formula, keeping hair smooth and not greasy

Vitamin E-enriched, delivering deep nourishment

Instant detangling, minimizing breakage and split ends

Adds a shiny finish, giving hair a salon-finish

Can control frizz even in humid conditions

Does not provide long-term moisture to extremely dry hair.

2. Sunsilk Super Shine Hair Serum

If you love shiny and smooth hair, Sunsilk's Super Shine Hair Serum is your solution. This hair serum is applied to give instant shine and make hair smooth and manageable throughout the day.

Key Features

Lightweight and non-stick, for everyday use

Does a glossy appearance to the hair

Spiked with conditioning agents not to make the hair rough

Low-priced and easy to apply

Does not damage any hair type, straight hair, curly hair, wavy hair

Does not provide deep nourishment; thus, special attention could be required by the damaged hair.

3. Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control Serum

If hair loss is on your mind, Bare Anatomy's Advanced Hair Growth Serum is your rescue. The product is supported by science and active ingredients that function towards strengthening roots and stimulating hair growth.

Key Features:

Includes peptides and biotin to feed the hair

Functions towards addressing hair loss and encouraging regrowth

Lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that leaves no residue

Recommended by dermatologists to provide effective results

Sulfate-free and paraben-free, thus safe for use

Results are cumulative; therefore, everyday use is needed for noticeable hair growth.

4. Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil & Hair Growth Serum Set

Natural and organic hair care lovers will love the Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil & Hair Growth Serum Set. Rosemary oil is said to stimulate the scalp's circulation and promote healthy natural growth.

Key Features:

100% pure rosemary essential oil, stimulating scalp circulation

Packed with herbal goodness, preventing hair fall

Free of harsh chemicals to harm the scalp

Can be blended with carrier oils and utilized in different manners

Applicable for both males and females

Must be diluted because essential oils are extremely potent when applied undiluted.

Myntra's Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) is your golden opportunity to elevate your hair care routine with these excellent serums at unbeatable discounts. If you have frizz control, shine, repair, or hair growth problems, these serums are good for healthy and good-looking hair. Select from 4 different serums that will cater to your specific needs. If you want glossy hair at the speed of thought, go for Livon Hair Serum. Sunsilk Super Shine Serum is for you if you have prepared your hair to be smooth, soft, and shiny. Bare Anatomy Hair Growth Serum will give you tough hair with new growth. Want a natural product? Choose Aravi Organic Rosemary for best results.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.