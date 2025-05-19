Best Hair Serums Under ₹400: Smooth, Shiny Locks Guaranteed

Achieving smooth, shiny locks is easier than ever with the right hair serum. A good hair serum can tame frizz, add shine, and protect your hair from damage. With so many options available, finding the best one can be overwhelming. Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get great results. There are many excellent hair serums available under ₹400 that cater to different hair types and needs. From silicone-based to natural and organic options, there's something for everyone. In this article, we'll explore some of the best hair serums under ₹400 that can help you achieve the smooth, shiny hair you desire. Say goodbye to bad hair days.

Image Source: Amazon. in



Order Now

L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Hair Serum is a powerful hair serum that provides intense hydration to dry, dehydrated hair. Powered by pure hyaluronic acid, this serum delivers a moisture boost that leaves hair feeling soft, hydrated, and bouncy.

Key Features

96H Bouncy, Frizz-Free Hair: Provides long-lasting hydration and frizz control.

Hyaluronic Acid: Delivers a powerful moisture boost to dry, dehydrated hair.

Lightweight Formula: Hydrates hair without weighing it down.

Sensitivity: If you have sensitive skin or allergies, do a patch test before using the product.

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Serum is a powerful hair serum designed to repair and restore damaged hair. Powered by Cera3X Technology, this serum helps to prevent hair damage caused by natural and chemical factors, restore hair vitality, and promote hydrated, smooth, and shiny strands.

Key Features

Cera3X Technology: A unique blend of ingredients that helps to repair and restore damaged hair.

Coconut Milk Protein: Nourishes the scalp and combats moisture and protein loss, promoting healthy hair growth.

Ceramide A2: Creates a protective layer on hair, promoting stronger and shinier strands.

Some users may experience sensitivity: As with any product, some users may experience sensitivity or irritation due to certain ingredients.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

TRESemmé Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum is a luxurious hair serum designed to provide intense shine and nourishment to dry and damaged hair. Enriched with Macadamia and Coconut Oil, this serum helps to lock in moisture and leave hair looking healthy and vibrant.

Key Features

Macadamia and Coconut Oil: Nourishes and moisturizes hair, leaving it soft and shiny.

Ultimate Gloss: Provides intense shine and gloss to dry and damaged hair.

Cruelty-Free: A cruelty-free product that aligns with the values of compassion and sustainability.

Scent: Some users may not like the scent of the product, which can be a personal preference.

Image Source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Livon Hair Serum is a luxurious hair serum designed to provide shine, smoothness, and damage protection to dry and frizzy hair. Enriched with Vitamin E, this serum helps to nourish and protect hair, leaving it soft, supple, and glossy.

Key Features

Shine & Gloss: Provides intense shine and gloss to dry and frizzy hair.

Smoothens Hair: Helps to smooth hair, reducing frizz and flyaways.

Damage Protection: Protects hair from damage, breakage, and split ends.

May not be suitable for very oily hair: The serum may weigh down very oily hair, so use sparingly.

In conclusion, achieving smooth, shiny locks is within reach with the right hair serum. The L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Hair Serum, Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Serum, TRESemmé Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum, and LIVON Hair Serum are excellent options under ₹400 that cater to different hair types and needs. These serums provide intense hydration, repair damage, and add shine to hair, making them perfect for everyday use. Whether you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair, there's a serum that can help you achieve the smooth, shiny hair you desire. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to gorgeous, healthy-looking locks.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.