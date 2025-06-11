Best Hair Sprays to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Many feature nourishing ingredients like keratin, argan oil, or vitamin E to protect your hair while enhancing its texture and shine. With discounts of up to 50–70%, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your styling arsenal without overspending.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This lightweight hair spray combines the power of rosemary and rice water to support scalp health, reduce hair fall, and promote natural hair growth. It's ideal for those looking for a daily-use tonic that strengthens hair from the root without weighing it down.

Key Features:

Rosemary extract helps improve circulation to hair follicles

Rice water adds shine, strength, and reduces breakage

Spray-on formula makes it easy to apply directly to the scalp

Free from parabens, sulfates, and harmful chemicals

Suitable for all hair types and non-greasy

Cons:

Herbal scent may not appeal to everyone

Results may take weeks to show with regular use

Not ideal for holding styled hair in place

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A unisex formulation designed to tackle hair fall and thinning, this spray features natural DHT blockers and a nutrient-rich base that strengthens roots and encourages new hair growth.

Key Features:

Targets hair fall, thinning, and weak roots

Enriched with organic herbs and essential oils

Easy-to-use spray bottle for direct scalp application

Gender-neutral formula suitable for all scalp types

Cruelty-free and made with natural ingredients

Cons:

May cause slight tingling on sensitive scalps

Visible results require consistent long-term use

Not a styling product—strictly for treatment use

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Designed for people who frequently style their hair, this heat protection spray forms a barrier against damage from blow dryers, curling irons, and straighteners. It helps retain moisture while preventing breakage caused by heat exposure.

Key Features:

Protects hair up to 230°C from heat styling

Lightweight mist formula, non-sticky finish

Adds a mild shine without making hair greasy

Ideal for all hair types, especially color-treated or dry hair

Can be used on damp or dry hair before styling

Cons:

Doesn’t offer styling hold—only protection

Needs reapplication for long styling sessions

Scent may be too mild for those who prefer fragrance in sprays

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A refreshing and natural rosemary + mint spray that tackles both frizz control and hair growth. It soothes the scalp while invigorating hair follicles, making it great for hot weather or post-workout freshness.

Key Features:

Mint and rosemary promote circulation and reduce scalp buildup

Controls frizz and scalp oiliness

Multipurpose: can be used as a leave-in tonic or rinse

100% natural, vegan, and cruelty-free

Cooling sensation is ideal for summer use

Cons:

Fragrance may be too strong for some users

Not a substitute for styling sprays with hold

Slightly drying if overused on already dry hair

The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers an excellent opportunity to upgrade your hair care routine with a variety of effective hair sprays tailored to different needs—whether it’s promoting hair growth, protecting from heat damage, controlling frizz, or preventing hair fall. With natural ingredients like rosemary, mint, and essential oils, these sprays not only style but also nourish and protect your hair. Take advantage of the attractive discounts to invest in quality hair sprays that keep your locks healthy, shiny, and perfectly styled every day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.