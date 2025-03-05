Best Hand Creams to Grab during Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Chapped and rough hands? Want to pamper them with the goodness of natural ingredients? Here's your chance! The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (1st–11th March) is live now, offering up to 60% off beauty & makeup products, among which are some of the best hand creams. These luxurious creams don't just moisturize your hands but provide them with profound nourishment as well. Let's talk about the best and discover the best one for your skincare routine.

1. Nat Habit Lemon Moringa Hand Cream with Shea Butter, 30 ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This is a natural strengthener with the power of lemon, moringa, and shea butter. If your hands are experiencing dryness or tanning, this cream vows to moisturize deeply and reduce tan. Lemon's citrus freshness makes it wonderful!

Key Features:

Shea butter to hydrate thoroughly

Lemon extract to lighten and lower tan

Moringa provides anti-aging and nourishing action

No hazardous chemicals

Extremely strong lemon scent might be unsuitable for some.

2. Plum BodyLovin' Caramel Popcorn Hand Cream, 50g

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Adore the smell of caramel popcorn? The delightful sensory experience of Plum's hand cream results from its combination of shea butter and both sunflower oil and Brazil nut oil. Shea butter teamed with sunflower oil and Brazil nut oil in the hand cream delivers both hydration and a pleasant scent to your hands.

Key Features:

Wonderful caramel popcorn fragrance

Rich moisturizing with shea butter and Brazil nut oil

Light and non-greasy texture

Vegan and cruelty-free

The sweet scent could be overpowering for others

3. Earth Rhythm Floral Garden Hand Cream, 30 ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Those who adore florals will be fond of the Earth Rhythm Floral Garden Hand Cream. Made with plant oils and butters, the hand cream repairs dry skin while lingering with a delicate floral scent.

Key Features:

Packed with floral extracts to give a floral scent

Hydrating formula quenches and repairs dry hands

Non-greasy and quick-absorbing

Green and eco-friendly packaging

Low inventory due to excess demand

4. Teenilicious Hand Cream with Avocado Oil & Vanilla, 60g

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Avocado oil and vanilla—a match made in heaven! The Teenilicious Hand Cream thoroughly moisturizes dry hands with avocado oil, and vanilla leaves behind a sweet and calming fragrance. Great for those who enjoy rich and creamy textures.

Key Features:

Avocado oil intensely nourishes and heals dry skin

Vanilla extract leaves a sweet and warm fragrance

Long-term moisturizing for extremely dry hands

It is suitable for all skin types

Gently richer texture, can feel oily on skin

Your hands are worth the best, and these hand creams provide just that! If you adore the bright citrus of lemon, the caramel popcorn sweetness, the scent of the flower garden, or the creamy indulgence of avocado and vanilla, there's a little something for everyone. With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale on 1st–11th March, it's time to stock your favorite hand creams at a maximum of 60% discount on Beauty & Makeup. Don't miss the chance—take care of your hands with love.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.