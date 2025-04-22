Best Kajals for Bold and Long-Lasting Eye Definition

Kajal is often applied on the waterline, lash line, or even as eyeliner, helping to define and enhance the eyes instantly. It’s a staple in both everyday and dramatic makeup routines, especially in South Asian and Middle Eastern cultures.

Images Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner is a luxurious, high-performance kajal designed to offer bold, long-lasting color. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula delivers up to 24 hours of wear, making it ideal for all-day or night events. The creamy texture glides on smoothly, providing an intense black finish. It’s ophthalmologist-tested, ensuring it’s safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. This kajal not only defines the eyes but also enhances them with its deep, rich pigment.

Key Features:

24-hour wear: Truly long-lasting performance.

Waterproof & smudge-proof: Resistant to water, sweat, and humidity.

Premium price point: More expensive than most drugstore options.

Needs makeup remover: Due to its staying power, it requires a good oil-based remover.

Images Source: Myntra.com



Order Now



The Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Kajal is a smudge-proof, waterproof kajal that promises up to 22 hours of long-lasting wear. Its creamy formula provides smooth application with a rich, intense black finish. Designed for busy professionals, it’s a convenient, no-fuss product that’s perfect for all-day wear, with a twist-up design that eliminates the need for sharpening. This kajal is dermatologically tested, making it safe for sensitive eyes, and it’s a great option for everyday use.

Key Features:

22-hour stay: Long-lasting formula for all-day wear.

Smudge-proof & waterproof: Great for humid or long days.

Color may fade slightly: Might need reapplication for very bold looks.

Limited color options: Mostly available in standard black or brown shades.

Images Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Gel Kajal Color Pencil is an innovative gel-based kajal pencil that delivers intense, vibrant color with a smudge-proof, waterproof formula. The gel texture glides effortlessly onto the waterline or lash line for a bold, defined look. With up to 36 hours of wear, this kajal pencil resists fading, smudging, and transferring, making it ideal for long days or nights. The pencil is easy to use, providing a precise application without tugging or pulling, and it’s available in various shades to suit different preferences.

Key Features:

36-hour wear: Exceptional longevity and staying power.

Gel formula: Creamy texture with ultra-smooth application.

Sharpening needed: Pencil format requires a sharpener, which can waste product.

May feel heavy: The long-wear formula can feel slightly heavy on the waterline.

Images Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The SUGAR Kohl Of Honour Intense Richly-Pigmented Kajal is an ultra-pigmented kajal that offers bold, intense color in a single swipe. It’s designed for long-lasting wear with up to 12 hours of smudge-proof and waterproof performance. The creamy, smooth texture ensures easy application without tugging, and it’s enriched with nourishing ingredients to protect and hydrate the delicate eye area.

Key Features:

Ultra-pigmented: Delivers a bold, rich black in a single stroke.

12-hour long wear: Smudge-proof and fade-resistant.

Not fully waterproof: May smudge slightly in very wet or oily conditions.

May break with pressure: The soft formula can be delicate if over-twisted.

Kajal is more than just a makeup product — it’s a timeless beauty staple that blends tradition with modern innovation. Known for its rich pigmentation and versatile use, kajal enhances the eyes by adding depth, drama, and definition in just a single stroke. From everyday soft looks to bold, smokey eyes, kajal is the go-to for effortless eye enhancement.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.