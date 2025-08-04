Best Korean Lip Tints to Buy Now – Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025
Find Korean lip tints that last a long time and leave a soft color, moisture, and a natural shine. Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts from 31 st July 2025 has some shop top favorites of Etude and Peripera.
The Korean lip tints have become a favourite amongst those who wish to have a buildable, all-day soft colour but without the heaviness. Their liquid texture, natural finishes, and hydrating formulations have led them to becoming popular all around the globe in the beauty industry. You can apply a touch of glow, a glossy finish or a velvet-matte finish but these Etude and Peripera best sellers will have a professional finish. Since Amazon Great Freedom Festival will begin on 31 st July 2025, you have the right time to add one (or several) to your make-up kit with thrilling offers.
Etude Over Glowy Tint – Shade 04 Baby Otter Brown
The Etude hydrating tint has a light brown nude color with a hydrating finish that makes your lips look soft and glossy. Like the name, the formula is lightweight and non-sticky and can be worn all day.
Key Features:
- Glossy finish with a sheer tint
- Moisturising formula with natural oils
- Easy-to-layer for deeper colour payoff
- Smooth applicator for even coating
- Not ideal for bold or high-pigment looks
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint – Red (0.14 fl oz)
Get intense colour and a velvety texture with this bestselling Peripera tint. Its whipped formula glides on like a dream and sets into a soft matte finish that’s both elegant and long-wearing.
Key Features:
- High pigment payoff in one swipe
- Lightweight formula that doesn’t crack
- Soft, smooth matte finish
- Long-lasting wear for day or night
- May cling to dry patches without prep
Peripera Ink Glasting Lip Gloss – Shade 008 Love of Fate
This glossy lip tint delivers juicy shine and a transparent tint that adapts beautifully to your natural lip tone. A great pick if you love the glass-lip effect without stickiness.
Key Features:
- Clear gloss with subtle color tint
- Enriched with hydrating ingredients
- Glossy without being greasy
- Perfect for top-ups and layering
- Colour may fade faster than velvet tints
EARTHING HANDS Etude Dear Darling Oil Tint – Shade 06 Pink
The Dear Darling Oil Tint combines the shine of an oil with the long wear of a tint. Shade 06 gives your lips a soft, natural pink hue with nourishing shine, lasting hydration, and a smooth glossy finish.
Key Features:
- Lightweight oil-based texture
- Sheer pink tint suitable for daily use
- Nourishes lips with a glossy finish
- Non-sticky and absorbs quickly
- Doesn’t provide full-coverage colour
Korean lip tints are essential beauty must-haves, loved for their natural colors, lightweight formulas, and skin-friendly ingredients. Whether you prefer a glossy shine, matte finish, or oil-based tint, these best-rated products deliver flawless results with minimal effort and maximum payoff. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival starting on 31st July 2025, now is the perfect time to grab these cult favourites at incredible discounts. From daily wear to special occasions, these tints offer long-lasting comfort, vibrant color, and a feather-light feel. Swipe, tint, and glow effortlessly—achieve that fresh, radiant look all day long.
