Best Lightweight and Non-Greasy Sunscreens for Daily Use

Sunscreen is a vital part of any skincare routine, designed to protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause premature aging, sunburn, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Available in various forms—creams, gels, sprays, and sticks—sunscreens come in physical (mineral) and chemical formulations, each catering to different skin types and concerns.
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable essential in skincare, and Amazon offers a wide range of formulas to suit every skin type and concern. From gel-based sunscreens for oily skin to hydrating creams for dry or sensitive skin, Amazon’s selection includes top-rated products with SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection for maximum defense against UVA and UVB rays.
1. Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen is a gel-based formula ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50+ and PA+++, it offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight, non-comedogenic gel absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it perfect for daily use under makeup or on bare skin.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum protection (SPF 50+ PA+++)
- Gel-based and non-greasy texture
- Suitable for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin
- Leaves no white cast
- Non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested
- May not provide enough hydration for dry skin types
- Limited in additional skincare benefits (like antioxidants or soothing agents)
2. Bi-Luma Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
Bi-Luma Sunscreen provides ultra-high sun protection with SPF 50+ and PA++++, helping to prevent tanning, pigmentation, and photoaging. The formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and blends well into the skin without residue. It is especially formulated to suit Indian skin tones, offering a smooth matte finish.
Key Features:
- Very high UVA/UVB protection (SPF 50+ PA++++)
- Lightweight, matte finish
- No white cast
- Suitable for all skin types, especially combination to oily
- Helps prevent tanning and uneven skin tone
- May require reapplication during extended sun exposure
- May feel slightly drying on very dry skin
3. Clayco Sunglaze Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Clayco Sunglaze is a multi-tasking sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ that provides strong sun protection while giving the skin a glowing, dewy finish. It also works as a primer or light moisturizer, making it a popular choice for makeup wearers. Its non-sticky, lightweight formula makes daily use pleasant and easy.
Key Features:
- High sun protection (SPF 50 PA++++)
- Leaves a dewy, radiant finish
- Lightweight and breathable formula
- Works well under makeup
- Suitable for normal to dry skin
- Might not suit oily or acne-prone skin due to glow-enhancing finish
- Slight fragrance may not appeal to everyone
4. Hyphen All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Hyphen's "All I Need" Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum hybrid sunscreen that combines skincare and sun protection in one. With SPF 50 PA++++, it shields skin from harmful UV rays while also offering added hydration and soothing benefits. The formula is fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum hybrid protection (SPF 50 PA++++)
- Fragrance-free and sensitive-skin friendly
- Hydrating, non-sticky formula
- Lightweight texture with no white cast
- Enriched with skin-calming ingredients
- May require a generous amount for full coverage
- Not water-resistant, so reapplication is necessary after sweating or swimming
