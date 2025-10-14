Best Lightweight Moisturisers – Top Picks from Myntra Diwali Sale

The moisturiser is the key to healthy and glowing skin that cannot be burdened. A lightweight moisturiser can work miracles in your day to day skincare routine, whether you are one of those with dry, oily, or combination skin. These hydrate products in addition to protecting your skin barrier helps your skin to look fresh and supple all day long. As the Myntra Diwali Sale continues until 19 th October, it is the best moment to enjoy the best moisturisers that provide continuous softness, nourishment and radiance to any type of skin.

This is an ultra-light gel moisturiser that is ultra-hydrating, but not greasy. It contains Cera-Hyamino, which is enriched with a strengthening of the skin barrier and a smooth soft finish. An ideal daily choice of oil-free skin.

Key Features:

Oil-free formula suitable for all skin types

Infused with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration

Light texture that absorbs quickly

Ideal for both day and night use

May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

It is a refreshing gel moisturiser that provides a prolonged hydration of your skin but leaves it cool and smooth. The oil-free and lightweight feel is comfortable during the day. This is a must and an addition to routine to give you a soft dewy touch.

Key Features:

Ultra-light formula perfect for daily wear

Provides instant freshness and hydration

Non-greasy texture suitable for humid weather

Comes in a convenient set for regular use

Might feel too light for extra dry skin

Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Peptides Radiance-boosting moisturiser enhances a healthy radiance. It does not only enhance the dullness of the skin but also enhances the texture and tone with time. Ideal in individuals who prefer a new luminous finish.

Key Features:

Contains Vitamin C for visible brightness

Niacinamide helps even out skin tone

Peptides support skin repair and firmness

Lightweight texture ideal for daily use

Fragrance may feel strong for sensitive users

This is a classic moisturising cream that delivers daylong hydration containing the goodness of Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. Its light and creamy concoction keeps the skin soft and moist. A good option in the day to day care.

Key Features:

Infused with Vitamin E for smooth, healthy skin

Jojoba oil offers long-lasting moisture

Light, fast-absorbing formula for daily use

Suitable for face, hands, and body

May feel slightly rich for oily skin types

The right moisturiser will be able to change your skincare routine, provide the skin with hydration, comfort, and a healthy shine. These are lightweight choices that give the ideal ratio of nourishment and weightlessness, thus they can be used at all the seasons. Love a cooling gel or a traditional cream, Myntra has the best ones to keep your skin satisfied and charged. Myntra Diwali Sale is still going on till 19 th October and your skin deserves a gift.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.