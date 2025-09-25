Best Lip And Cheek Tints To Buy On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025
Discover lip and cheek tints on Myntra during the Big Fashion Festival 2025, live from 23rd September to 30th September. Shop hydrating, glossy, and long-lasting formulas at exciting festive discounts.
The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is live from 23rd September to 30th September, with great discounts on beauty and makeup products. Lip and cheek tints are now essential for modern routines, adding fresh color with very little effort. These products are versatile, giving a natural glow while saving time and space in your makeup bag. From glossy lip mists to hydrating gels and water-based tints, Myntra offers a wide range of trending options this festive season. Don’t miss the chance to explore these must-have picks, perfect for gifting or upgrading your makeup collection.
Mars Drip Lip Mist
Mars Glossy Lip Mist gives your lips a shiny, long-lasting color with a lightweight, comfortable formula. It delivers a polished, glamorous finish instantly. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions, this lip mist is a must-have addition to your beauty kit.
Key Features:
- Glossy finish for radiant lips
- Lightweight mist feels breathable
- Long-lasting formula resists fading
- Available in trendy shades
- Glossy effect may feel sticky over time
Praush Juicy Jelly Tint
Praush introduces a cooling jelly tint that hydrates while adding soft color to lips and cheeks. With a refreshing texture, it gives your skin a natural flush of radiance. Perfect for everyday wear.
Key Features:
- Hydrating formula with cooling feel
- Doubles up for lips and cheeks
- Adds natural and fresh glow
- Lightweight and easy to blend
- Tint may appear too sheer on deeper skin tones
Earth Rhythm Lip & Cheek Tint
Earth Rhythm offers a nourishing tint crafted with care for a soft, natural finish. Its cherry shade is versatile and blends seamlessly for a subtle yet lively touch of color. A must-try for minimal makeup lovers.
Key Features:
- Cherry shade for universal appeal
- Creamy texture blends effortlessly
- Can be used on lips and cheeks
- Compact size for travel convenience
- May need reapplication for long wear
Etude Dear Darling Tint
Etude presents its popular water gel lip and cheek tint for those who love playful, long-lasting color. Lightweight and refreshing, it adds a vibrant cherry tone that stays put. Consider this for a youthful, fun finish.
Key Features:
- Water gel formula for smooth texture
- Bright cherry shade adds energy
- Suitable for both lips and cheeks
- Long-lasting and comfortable on skin
- Color payoff may feel too bold for subtle looks
Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect opportunity to shop multitasking lip and cheek tints at amazing discounts. From glossy finishes to cooling jelly textures, nourishing formulas, and playful water gel tints, each product brings unique benefits for everyday use. These versatile tints simplify makeup routines while enhancing natural beauty, making them essential additions to any collection. Don’t miss these festive offers to refresh your makeup kit with affordable, stylish, and multipurpose picks.
