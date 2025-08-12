Best Lip and Cheek Tints to Grab During Myntra’s Sale
Lip and cheek tints are the ultimate multitaskers—giving you a natural, radiant flush and a soft pop of color on your lips with just one product. During Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August, you can grab top-rated tints at exciting discounts from brands that focus on both color payoff and skin-loving ingredients.
Whether you prefer a dewy finish or a soft matte look, these tints are perfect for everyday wear, travel-friendly, and easy to apply on-the-go. Add a fresh, youthful glow to your routine with these must-have beauty picks—all at budget-friendly prices during the sale!
1. Lakme – Xtraordin-Airy One-and-Done Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint
Lakme’s Xtraordin-Airy One-and-Done Tint is a multitasking marvel that works as a lip color, blush, and eyeshadow. With a feather-light texture, this tint delivers a soft matte finish while staying breathable and blendable on the skin. It’s perfect for minimal makeup lovers who want a quick, all-in-one solution with a natural look.
Key Features:
- 3-in-1 formula: for lips, cheeks, and eyes
- Lightweight and airy texture
- Buildable coverage with a soft matte finish
- Easy-to-blend and travel-friendly
- Dermatologically tested
- May fade faster on oily skin types
- Limited bold shade options
2. ETUDE – Dear Darling Water Gel Lip & Cheek Tint Lipstick
ETUDE’s Dear Darling Tint is a cult-favorite Korean beauty product known for its juicy, water-gel texture and vibrant shades. It offers a fresh, natural tint on both lips and cheeks and dries down quickly for a long-lasting, non-sticky finish. Ideal for dewy, youthful makeup looks.
Key Features:
- Water-gel texture for lightweight feel
- Long-lasting and fast-absorbing formula
- Provides a natural, flushed look
- Non-sticky and transfer-resistant
- Comes in vibrant, fruity shades
- May feel drying on lips without balm underneath
- Light pigmentation might need layering
3. MARS – Demi Matte Finish Lip & Cheek Tint for Bold Pop Color
The MARS Lip & Cheek Tint delivers intense color payoff with a demi-matte finish that blends smoothly onto skin. Perfect for those who love bold, statement looks, this tint is formulated to be long-lasting and suitable for both day and night makeup.
Key Features:
- Bold pigmentation in a demi-matte finish
- Smooth texture, blends easily into skin
- Suitable for both lips and cheeks
- Long-wearing and crease-resistant
- Great for high-impact makeup looks
- May be too pigmented for subtle or natural looks
- Needs careful blending to avoid patchiness on dry skin
4. SWISS BEAUTY – Craze Lip & Cheek Macaron with Vitamin E & Olive Oil
Inspired by French macarons, this adorable tint from Swiss Beauty is infused with Vitamin E and Olive Oil, making it a treat for both your skin and makeup routine. It has a creamy, nourishing formula that leaves a soft, dewy glow on lips and cheeks while caring for your skin.
Key Features:
- Creamy, balm-like texture
- Enriched with Vitamin E & Olive Oil for nourishment
- Subtle, glossy tint ideal for daily wear
- Travel-friendly and comes in cute packaging
- Suitable for dry to normal skin types
- Not very long-lasting—requires reapplication
- Limited shade range available
With Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale running from 11th to 15th August, now is the perfect time to grab multi-use lip and cheek tints that add instant freshness to your face. Whether you're drawn to Lakme’s lightweight 3-in-1 tint, ETUDE’s cult-favorite water-gel formula, MARS' bold demi-matte pigments, or Swiss Beauty’s nourishing macaron-inspired tint — there’s something for every mood and makeup style. These versatile products are ideal for quick touch-ups, travel-friendly beauty, and everyday glow. Don’t miss the chance to shop your favorite tints at exciting discounts during this limited-time sale!
