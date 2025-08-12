Best Lip and Cheek Tints to Grab During Myntra’s Sale

Whether you prefer a dewy finish or a soft matte look, these tints are perfect for everyday wear, travel-friendly, and easy to apply on-the-go. Add a fresh, youthful glow to your routine with these must-have beauty picks—all at budget-friendly prices during the sale!

Lakme’s Xtraordin-Airy One-and-Done Tint is a multitasking marvel that works as a lip color, blush, and eyeshadow. With a feather-light texture, this tint delivers a soft matte finish while staying breathable and blendable on the skin. It’s perfect for minimal makeup lovers who want a quick, all-in-one solution with a natural look.

Key Features:

3-in-1 formula: for lips, cheeks, and eyes

Lightweight and airy texture

Buildable coverage with a soft matte finish

Easy-to-blend and travel-friendly

Dermatologically tested

May fade faster on oily skin types

Limited bold shade options

ETUDE’s Dear Darling Tint is a cult-favorite Korean beauty product known for its juicy, water-gel texture and vibrant shades. It offers a fresh, natural tint on both lips and cheeks and dries down quickly for a long-lasting, non-sticky finish. Ideal for dewy, youthful makeup looks.

Key Features:

Water-gel texture for lightweight feel

Long-lasting and fast-absorbing formula

Provides a natural, flushed look

Non-sticky and transfer-resistant

Comes in vibrant, fruity shades

May feel drying on lips without balm underneath

Light pigmentation might need layering

The MARS Lip & Cheek Tint delivers intense color payoff with a demi-matte finish that blends smoothly onto skin. Perfect for those who love bold, statement looks, this tint is formulated to be long-lasting and suitable for both day and night makeup.

Key Features:

Bold pigmentation in a demi-matte finish

Smooth texture, blends easily into skin

Suitable for both lips and cheeks

Long-wearing and crease-resistant

Great for high-impact makeup looks

May be too pigmented for subtle or natural looks

Needs careful blending to avoid patchiness on dry skin

Inspired by French macarons, this adorable tint from Swiss Beauty is infused with Vitamin E and Olive Oil, making it a treat for both your skin and makeup routine. It has a creamy, nourishing formula that leaves a soft, dewy glow on lips and cheeks while caring for your skin.

Key Features:

Creamy, balm-like texture

Enriched with Vitamin E & Olive Oil for nourishment

Subtle, glossy tint ideal for daily wear

Travel-friendly and comes in cute packaging

Suitable for dry to normal skin types

Not very long-lasting—requires reapplication

Limited shade range available

With Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale running from 11th to 15th August, now is the perfect time to grab multi-use lip and cheek tints that add instant freshness to your face. Whether you're drawn to Lakme’s lightweight 3-in-1 tint, ETUDE’s cult-favorite water-gel formula, MARS' bold demi-matte pigments, or Swiss Beauty’s nourishing macaron-inspired tint — there’s something for every mood and makeup style. These versatile products are ideal for quick touch-ups, travel-friendly beauty, and everyday glow. Don’t miss the chance to shop your favorite tints at exciting discounts during this limited-time sale!

