LIP AND CHEEK TINT SALE

Best Lip and Cheek Tints to Grab During Myntra’s Sale

Lip and cheek tints are the ultimate multitaskers—giving you a natural, radiant flush and a soft pop of color on your lips with just one product. During Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August, you can grab top-rated tints at exciting discounts from brands that focus on both color payoff and skin-loving ingredients.

Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Best Lip and Cheek Tints to Grab During Myntra's Sale

Whether you prefer a dewy finish or a soft matte look, these tints are perfect for everyday wear, travel-friendly, and easy to apply on-the-go. Add a fresh, youthful glow to your routine with these must-have beauty picks—all at budget-friendly prices during the sale!

1. Lakme – Xtraordin-Airy One-and-Done Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint

Image Source: Myntra.com

 


Lakme’s Xtraordin-Airy One-and-Done Tint is a multitasking marvel that works as a lip color, blush, and eyeshadow. With a feather-light texture, this tint delivers a soft matte finish while staying breathable and blendable on the skin. It’s perfect for minimal makeup lovers who want a quick, all-in-one solution with a natural look.

Key Features:

  • 3-in-1 formula: for lips, cheeks, and eyes
  • Lightweight and airy texture
  • Buildable coverage with a soft matte finish
  • Easy-to-blend and travel-friendly
  • Dermatologically tested
  • May fade faster on oily skin types
  • Limited bold shade options

2. ETUDE – Dear Darling Water Gel Lip & Cheek Tint Lipstick

ETUDE’s Dear Darling Tint is a cult-favorite Korean beauty product known for its juicy, water-gel texture and vibrant shades. It offers a fresh, natural tint on both lips and cheeks and dries down quickly for a long-lasting, non-sticky finish. Ideal for dewy, youthful makeup looks.

Key Features:

  • Water-gel texture for lightweight feel
  • Long-lasting and fast-absorbing formula
  • Provides a natural, flushed look
  • Non-sticky and transfer-resistant
  • Comes in vibrant, fruity shades
  • May feel drying on lips without balm underneath
  • Light pigmentation might need layering

3. MARS – Demi Matte Finish Lip & Cheek Tint for Bold Pop Color

The MARS Lip & Cheek Tint delivers intense color payoff with a demi-matte finish that blends smoothly onto skin. Perfect for those who love bold, statement looks, this tint is formulated to be long-lasting and suitable for both day and night makeup.

Key Features:

  • Bold pigmentation in a demi-matte finish
  • Smooth texture, blends easily into skin
  • Suitable for both lips and cheeks
  • Long-wearing and crease-resistant
  • Great for high-impact makeup looks
  • May be too pigmented for subtle or natural looks
  • Needs careful blending to avoid patchiness on dry skin

4. SWISS BEAUTY – Craze Lip & Cheek Macaron with Vitamin E & Olive Oil

Inspired by French macarons, this adorable tint from Swiss Beauty is infused with Vitamin E and Olive Oil, making it a treat for both your skin and makeup routine. It has a creamy, nourishing formula that leaves a soft, dewy glow on lips and cheeks while caring for your skin.

Key Features:

  • Creamy, balm-like texture
  • Enriched with Vitamin E & Olive Oil for nourishment
  • Subtle, glossy tint ideal for daily wear
  • Travel-friendly and comes in cute packaging
  • Suitable for dry to normal skin types
  • Not very long-lasting—requires reapplication
  • Limited shade range available

With Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale running from 11th to 15th August, now is the perfect time to grab multi-use lip and cheek tints that add instant freshness to your face. Whether you're drawn to Lakme’s lightweight 3-in-1 tint, ETUDE’s cult-favorite water-gel formula, MARS' bold demi-matte pigments, or Swiss Beauty’s nourishing macaron-inspired tint — there’s something for every mood and makeup style. These versatile products are ideal for quick touch-ups, travel-friendly beauty, and everyday glow. Don’t miss the chance to shop your favorite tints at exciting discounts during this limited-time sale!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

 

