Best Lip Balms Under ₹300 for Soft, Protected Lips

Best For: Sun protection and hydration

Price Range: ₹250–₹300

The DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm is the perfect combination of hydration and sun protection. With SPF 50, it shields your lips from harmful UV rays while providing long-lasting moisture. This lip balm also helps repair dry and chapped lips, keeping them smooth and soft throughout the day.

Key Features:

SPF 50 for sun protection

Hydrates and repairs dry lips

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Suitable for daily use

Paraben-free and cruelty-free

Ideal for those who want a budget-friendly lip balm that offers both hydration and strong UV protection, this lip balm is a must-have for daily use.

Best For: Everyday hydration and shine

Price Range: ₹150–₹200

Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care Lip Balm offers the perfect balance of hydration and a glossy finish. This balm is perfect for those looking for soft, nourished lips with a little shine. The formula contains Vaseline’s signature petrolatum, which helps lock in moisture, keeping lips smooth and hydrated for hours.

Key Features:

Provides intense moisture

Adds a natural glossy shine

Keeps lips soft and smooth

Long-lasting hydration

Suitable for all skin types

If you love a glossy, hydrated look, this affordable lip balm is a great choice to keep your lips nourished and shiny throughout the day.

Best For: Brightening and sun protection

Price Range: ₹250–₹300

Pilgrim’s Vitamin C SPF 30 Lip Balm is enriched with Kakadu plum and lime pearl, offering a combination of brightening effects and sun protection. The Vitamin C works to even out lip pigmentation, while SPF 30 shields your lips from UV damage. This lip balm is perfect for those seeking to enhance their lip color while keeping them protected from the sun.

Key Features:

Vitamin C for brightening lips

SPF 30 for sun protection

Infused with Kakadu plum and lime pearl

Hydrates and smoothens lips

Free from harmful chemicals

For those who want brighter, more even-toned lips with added sun protection, this lip balm is an excellent budget-friendly option.

Best For: Brightening and anti-aging care

Price Range: ₹250–₹300

The FoxTale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm is designed to brighten your lips while providing UV protection with SPF 30. Infused with peptides and Vitamin C, it helps promote lip health, reduce dark spots, and keep lips looking youthful. This lip balm not only hydrates but also works on improving the natural color of your lips.

Key Features:

SPF 30 for sun protection

Contains peptides and Vitamin C for brighter lips

Reduces pigmentation and dark spots

Smoothens and nourishes lips

Ideal for all skin types

This lip balm is a great option for those who want to improve the appearance of their lips while providing essential sun protection and hydration.

These four lip balms, all priced under ₹300, offer a variety of benefits—from sun protection and hydration to brightening and anti-aging care. Whether you need a simple balm for daily hydration or a more advanced formula to target pigmentation, these affordable options will keep your lips soft, healthy, and protected.

For sun protection and hydration: DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm

For a glossy, shiny finish: Vaseline Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care Lip Balm

For brightening and sun protection: Pilgrim Vitamin C SPF 30 Lip Balm

For anti-aging and brightening care: FoxTale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm

