Best Lip Balms Under ₹300 for Soft, Protected Lips
Taking care of your lips doesn’t have to be expensive. With the right lip balm, you can keep your lips soft, hydrated, and protected from the sun without going over budget. Whether you're looking for sun protection, hydration, or brightening effects, these four lip balms under ₹300 offer great results at an affordable price. Let’s explore each one to help you find your next favorite lip care product.
1. DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Sun protection and hydration
- Price Range: ₹250–₹300
The DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm is the perfect combination of hydration and sun protection. With SPF 50, it shields your lips from harmful UV rays while providing long-lasting moisture. This lip balm also helps repair dry and chapped lips, keeping them smooth and soft throughout the day.
Key Features:
- SPF 50 for sun protection
- Hydrates and repairs dry lips
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Suitable for daily use
- Paraben-free and cruelty-free
- Ideal for those who want a budget-friendly lip balm that offers both hydration and strong UV protection, this lip balm is a must-have for daily use.
2. Vaseline Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Everyday hydration and shine
- Price Range: ₹150–₹200
Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care Lip Balm offers the perfect balance of hydration and a glossy finish. This balm is perfect for those looking for soft, nourished lips with a little shine. The formula contains Vaseline’s signature petrolatum, which helps lock in moisture, keeping lips smooth and hydrated for hours.
Key Features:
- Provides intense moisture
- Adds a natural glossy shine
- Keeps lips soft and smooth
- Long-lasting hydration
- Suitable for all skin types
- If you love a glossy, hydrated look, this affordable lip balm is a great choice to keep your lips nourished and shiny throughout the day.
3. Pilgrim Vitamin C SPF 30 Lip Balm with Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Brightening and sun protection
- Price Range: ₹250–₹300
Pilgrim’s Vitamin C SPF 30 Lip Balm is enriched with Kakadu plum and lime pearl, offering a combination of brightening effects and sun protection. The Vitamin C works to even out lip pigmentation, while SPF 30 shields your lips from UV damage. This lip balm is perfect for those seeking to enhance their lip color while keeping them protected from the sun.
Key Features:
- Vitamin C for brightening lips
- SPF 30 for sun protection
- Infused with Kakadu plum and lime pearl
- Hydrates and smoothens lips
- Free from harmful chemicals
- For those who want brighter, more even-toned lips with added sun protection, this lip balm is an excellent budget-friendly option.
4. FoxTale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm with Peptides & Vitamin C
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Brightening and anti-aging care
- Price Range: ₹250–₹300
The FoxTale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm is designed to brighten your lips while providing UV protection with SPF 30. Infused with peptides and Vitamin C, it helps promote lip health, reduce dark spots, and keep lips looking youthful. This lip balm not only hydrates but also works on improving the natural color of your lips.
Key Features:
- SPF 30 for sun protection
- Contains peptides and Vitamin C for brighter lips
- Reduces pigmentation and dark spots
- Smoothens and nourishes lips
- Ideal for all skin types
- This lip balm is a great option for those who want to improve the appearance of their lips while providing essential sun protection and hydration.
These four lip balms, all priced under ₹300, offer a variety of benefits—from sun protection and hydration to brightening and anti-aging care. Whether you need a simple balm for daily hydration or a more advanced formula to target pigmentation, these affordable options will keep your lips soft, healthy, and protected.
- For sun protection and hydration: DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm
- For a glossy, shiny finish: Vaseline Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care Lip Balm
- For brightening and sun protection: Pilgrim Vitamin C SPF 30 Lip Balm
- For anti-aging and brightening care: FoxTale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.