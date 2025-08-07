Best Lip Glosses to Shine All Day: Top Picks Under Flipkart Freedom Sale
Get that glossy pout with long-lasting shine, hydration, and no sticky feel. These lip glosses were the best sellers at the moment- and you may not get your favorite anymore, so make the most of the Flipkart Freedom Sale and act now.
Up your glam factor this Flipkart Freedom Sale, only with the best lip glosses which are not only lustrous but are also purely hydrating, smooth, and andhead-turningg! And whether you prefer a nice metallic finish, a glossy serum, or a pink explosion, we have sourced the best cheap glosses you can buy. Whether it is your everyday outfit or a glamorous night out, this sale will help you get huge savings on popular beauty products. Act fast-Time-limited offers until 8th August!
1. MARS Candylicious Coloured Lip Gloss (Hydrating High Shine, Non-Sticky)
Image source- Flipkart.com
The MARS Candylicious Lip Gloss will provide a gorgeous hint of lustre and just enough care to give your lips hydration without any heaviness. Non-sticky and super-glossy, it gives a fun candy-like finish which is perfect for day wear.
Key Features:
- Hydrating formula
- High-shine glossy finish
- Lightweight feel
- Non-sticky texture
- Easy applicator wand
- May need reapplication after meals.
2. Swiss Beauty Gloss Me Metallic Lip Gloss (Hydrating & Non-Sticky)
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Swiss Beauty Gloss Me Lip Gloss is your pick to have a blinding pout that has an imperfect reflection every time there is light. It gives an intense metallic lustre that is not sticky. The sheer formula is smooth and makes your lips feel soft and hydrated, and yet provides a plumper appearance in only one application.
Key Features:
- Metallic glossy shine
- Hydrating finish
- Non-sticky application
- Smooth and soft texture
- Compact and travel-friendly
- Metallic finish may not suit minimal makeup looks.
3. RENEE Hot Lips Pink Gloss (Fuller Supple Plumped Look)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Declare with the RENEE Hot Lips Pink Lip Gloss. It gives an intense sheen of pink color that immediately adds fullness and plumpness to your lips. With moisturizing ingredients, this gloss makes lips touch soft and appear glamorous, so it is the right choice for the bold beauty lover.
Key Feature:
- Pink-tinted shine
- Fuller lip appearance
- Nourishing formula
- Lightweight on lips
- Enhances natural shape
- The pink tint may be too bright for subtle makeup looks.
4. Glamveda pH Colour Changing Lip Gloss (Serum-Infused)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Want to add some Stardust to your skincare routine? Then there is the Glamveda pH Colour Changing Lip Gloss. Designed with serums to respond to your pH level, this formula will produce a shade that is specially yours. It saturates the lips in moisture and forms a natural, glossy finish on soft and healthy-looking lips.
Key Features:
- pH-reactive color
- Serum-infused formula
- Natural finish
- Deep hydration
- Smooth texture
- The color result may vary from expectations.
When you need to add some freshness to your makeup bag, these are the best handpicked lip glosses of the season, all unique in their way. The best thing about these glosses is that they will never fail to deliver either metallic high shine, bright pink finish, moisturizing glow, or natural custom tint. Since Flipkart Freedom Sale is going on till 8th August, there is no better time than now to get your favorite gloss at great prices which can never be beat. These best-selling glosses are selling like hot cakes-so don’t miss the opportunity to be more beautiful and more beautiful than ever with beauty that also looks as good as it feels. Put them in your cart and we will thank you later.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
