Best Lip Glosses to Shine Bright During Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale

During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, shoppers enjoyed exciting discounts on a variety of lip glosses from top beauty labels, making it the perfect time to stock up on high-shine favorites. Whether you prefer a subtle glow or a bold, glossy finish, the sale offered something for everyone—with quality products at more affordable prices.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme Superglow VIT-C Lip Gloss is a vibrant, vitamin C-infused lip gloss designed to add a glossy, radiant finish to your lips while nourishing them with antioxidants. It offers a refreshing burst of hydration and a subtle tint that enhances the natural lip color. The formula is lightweight and non-sticky, making it comfortable for everyday wear.

Key Features

Infused with Vitamin C for antioxidant benefits

Lightweight, non-sticky texture

Provides a glossy, radiant finish

Hydrates and softens lips

Suitable for all-day wear

Cons

Limited shade range

Not highly pigmented, more of a sheer tint

May require frequent reapplication

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

GLAM21 Gloss Pout Shimmer Lip Gloss offers a shimmering finish with intense shine. It is enriched with nourishing ingredients that keep lips moisturized while delivering a glittery pop of color. This gloss is perfect for adding sparkle to your look, whether for casual outings or festive occasions.

Key Features

High-shine shimmer finish

Moisturizing formula

Lightweight and comfortable

Adds sparkle and glamour to lips

Suitable for layering over lip colors

Cons

Glitter particles may feel gritty on the lips

Not suitable for very dry or chapped lips

Shine may fade quickly without touch-ups

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Hilary Rhoda Glass Glow Lip Gloss is a nourishing formula designed to provide intense hydration and a glass-like glossy finish. Enriched with natural oils and hydrating agents, this gloss keeps lips soft, smooth, and plump-looking while adding a clear, mirror-like shine that enhances any makeup look.

Key Features

Highly hydrating with natural oils

Clear, ultra-glossy finish

Non-sticky, lightweight formula

Plumps and smooths lips

Suitable for all skin tones and occasions

Cons

Minimal color payoff (mostly clear gloss)

Can feel slightly sticky for some users

Not long-lasting, requires reapplication

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Seven Seas Babe Glittery Lip Gloss delivers a dazzling glittery shine with a long-lasting formula designed to keep lips looking glossy and vibrant throughout the day. It offers a high-shine finish with multi-dimensional glitter particles, perfect for parties or special events where you want your lips to stand out.

Key Features

Glitter-infused, high-shine finish

Long-lasting wear

Hydrating ingredients to prevent dryness

Vibrant and eye-catching look

Suitable for festive and party wear

Cons

Glitter may feel rough on sensitive lips

Not ideal for everyday subtle wear

Removal can be difficult due to glitter particles

Lip glosses have evolved from simple shiny finishes to nourishing, multi-functional products that add hydration, shine, and even subtle color to your lips. Whether you prefer a natural glow, a shimmering sparkle, or a bold glittery effect, there’s a lip gloss to suit every style and occasion. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale provided the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of quality lip glosses from trusted brands at attractive prices. With discounts making these beauty essentials more affordable, it was an ideal time for shoppers to refresh their makeup bags and embrace the glossy lip trend with confidence.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.