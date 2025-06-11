Best Lip Masks to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to give your lips the care they deserve with nourishing and hydrating lip masks. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, pigmentation, or simply want a plump and smooth pout, this sale features top-rated options from brands like LANEIGE, The Love Co., Pilgrim, and Dot & Key—all at steep discounts of up to 40–70%.
These lip masks offer intensive overnight treatments or quick hydration boosts using ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, berry extracts, and plant-based oils. With budget-friendly deals and luxury picks included, it’s a great time to stock up on lip care essentials that deliver visible results.
1. LANEIGE – Lip Sleeping Mask EX with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C
Image Source: Myntra.com
The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask EX is a cult-favorite overnight treatment that deeply hydrates and repairs dry, chapped lips. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, it works while you sleep to leave lips soft, smooth, and plump by morning.
Key Features:
- Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture
- Vitamin C helps brighten and restore lip tone
- Rich, balm-like texture that melts into the lips
- Designed for overnight use but can also be used in the daytime
- Dermatologist-tested and safe for all skin types
Cons:
- Premium pricing compared to local brands
- Slightly thick texture may not appeal to everyone
- Jar packaging requires using fingers/spatula
2. CUFFS N LASHES – Lush Lips Intensive Recovery Lip Mask
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Lush Lips Recovery Mask by CUFFS N LASHES is a budget-friendly option offering intense hydration and repair for cracked or flaky lips. Its formula is rich in emollients, ideal for daily lip care routines or overnight use.
Key Features:
- Deeply moisturizes with a creamy formula
- Targets dry, chapped lips with intensive recovery agents
- Suitable for all-day or night-time use
- Affordable and beginner-friendly
- Compact and travel-friendly packaging
Cons:
- Limited long-term results compared to premium products
- May require reapplication during the day
- Not heavily focused on pigmentation or plumping benefits
3. DOT & KEY – Vitamin C+E Flushed Red Lip Plumping Mask
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Dot & Key Lip Plumping Mask offers both care and a subtle cosmetic effect. Infused with vitamin C, E, lingonberry, and turmeric oil, it hydrates while enhancing natural lip color and providing a mild plumping sensation.
Key Features:
- Vitamin C + E helps even out lip tone and nourish
- Lingonberry & turmeric oil improve lip texture
- Adds a soft flushed tint to the lips
- Mild plumping effect for fuller-looking lips
- Clean, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested
Cons:
- Plumping effect is subtle and temporary
- Tinted formula may not be ideal for night use
- Slight tingling may not suit sensitive users
4. PLIX THE PLANT FIX – Pomegranate Plump Lips Puddin Lip Mask for Dry Lips
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Pomegranate Lip Puddin’ Mask by PLIX is a plant-based formula made to soften, hydrate, and restore dry lips. With pomegranate extract, it delivers antioxidant protection and improves lip texture naturally over time.
Key Features:
- Plant-based, vegan-friendly formula
- Pomegranate extract for antioxidant protection
- Softens and smooths lips with regular use
- Thick, buttery texture that deeply nourishes
- Ideal for use overnight or as a daily lip balm
Cons:
- May feel heavy for some users
- Results may take a few uses to appear
- Fragrance may be strong for sensitive noses
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect opportunity to give your lips the care and attention they deserve with top-rated lip masks at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for intense overnight hydration with LANEIGE, an affordable daily fix from CUFFS N LASHES, a plumping and brightening boost from Dot & Key, or plant-based nourishment from PLIX, there’s something for every concern and budget. With discounts of up to 70%, now is the time to treat dry, dull lips and keep them smooth, supple, and ready for any season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.