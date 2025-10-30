Best Lip Mousse Lipsticks For Smooth Matte Lips – Myntra What The Trend Sale
Find Myntra in the What the Trend sale on 25 th -30 th October, where they offer lipstick in a new line: lip mousse. With nourishing formulas to soft supple finishes, these lip mouses provide lively colours and lasting comfort to every appearance.
The quest to get the ideal lipstick is a beauty process, and Myntra has a wide range of lip mousse lipsticks that have dense pigmentation with an airy touch. All these creamy textures provide a soft matte finish and ensure that lips are kept moist all day long. You can be natural or you can go with statement colours; these lip mousse are ideal in creating easy glamour and ease.
Earth Rhythm Long Wear Airy Weary Matte Lip Mousse Lipstick
Image source - Myntra.com
It is a weightless airy matte lip mousse with a soft and comfortable texture throughout the day. It gives a velvety and matte finish that is smooth and rich in color hence it can be worn over long hours.
Key Features:
- Provides long-lasting color payoff with a velvety matte texture
- Infused with moisturizing ingredients for soft and nourished lips
- Lightweight and airy consistency prevents dryness or flaking
- Easy to apply and blends seamlessly on the lips
- Available in limited shades, restricting color choices
Me-On Marshmallow Long Lasting Lip Mousse
Image source - Myntra.com
Taste it creamy and marshmallow-like and enjoy it embracing your lips. This lip mousse is very strong in color and soft matte texture, to wear it on daily or on special occasions.
Key Features:
- Rich pigmentation that stays intact for hours
- Soft and cushiony texture for smooth application
- Lightweight formula that feels breathable on lips
- Moisturizing finish prevents chapping or cracking
- May require reapplication after meals for a fresh look
Mattlook Stayxtend Lip Mousse Enriched With Vitamin E
Image source - Myntra.com
Introduce a vibrant burst of color with this long acting lip mousse that keeps lips supple. It is also fortified with Vitamin E and gives the skin all-day enhancing matte color and hydration.
Key Features:
- Vitamin E-enriched formula keeps lips hydrated
- Intense color payoff with a soft matte finish
- Non-sticky texture ensures comfortable wear
- Lightweight and easy to carry in your bag
- Slightly thick consistency may need extra blending
Lakme Double Duty Lip & Cheek Mousse Matte Lipstick
Image source - Myntra.com
It is a two in one lip and cheek mousse that makes your beauty routine easy. It has soft matte finish and a creamy texture, and with ease of application to lips and cheeks, this product gives a natural and textured elegant look.
Key Features:
- Functions as both lipstick and blush
- Smooth and blendable formula for natural coverage
- Lightweight mousse texture ensures easy application
- Delivers a long-lasting matte finish
- Can feel slightly dry after extended use
Lip mousse lipsticks are the new trend of makeup, as they are comfortable and richly colored lipsticks that last long. Myntra What The Trend sale of 25 th -30 th October is the ideal time to discover these multi-purpose formulas. Both products have a smooth soft matte finish that compliments all the skin tones and events. Whether it is a statement color or a shade that can be worn every day, these lip mousses will bring your look higher and make lips comfortable and well-nourished all day long.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
