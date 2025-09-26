Best Lipsticks To Buy At Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

One of the most communicative components of any make-up is the lip colour, and just the right equation can make you feel confident immediately. This Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 which is scheduled between 23-30 September will offer the most fantastic opportunity to buy outstanding lipsticks and tints at thrillingly lowered prices. Ranging between the brash and shine of the mattes and shiners to the hydrating and colorful lacquers, one will find what suits them. Treat yourself to a nice lip shade and maximize the live offers at Myntra

This waterless lipstick is rich and full matte and it stays your day. Feeling lightweight but finishing bold, it does not give the feeling of stiffness and delivers strong pigment. Use it when you want to have lips that are bright all morning to evening.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented matte finish

Feels lightweight and comfortable on lips

Long-lasting color retention

Doesn’t feel overly dry or flaky

May require a makeup remover for full removal

Moist Matte formula by Kiro is a combination of color and comfort in everyday use. It has a creamy texture that flows and falls to a soft-matte finish that is not rough. Add a new twist to your appearance using this light yet permanent shade.

Key Features:

Smooth, creamy texture on application

Gives a soft-matte finish without dryness

Lasts well on regular wear

Feels comfortable and light on lips

May fade slightly after heavy meals

This is a versatile shade that can be used on lips and cheeks; and has a modern velvet blur effect. It comes in with peptides and gives a soft natural tone and flushes your skin at the same time nourishing your skin. Ideal for minimal makeup days or a subtle glow.

Key Features:

Dual-use formula for lips and cheeks

Creates a soft blur effect

Contains peptides for nourishment

Blends easily with fingers or brush

Tint might be sheer on deeper skin tones

This glossy oil-free lipstick is of high quality that is rich in colour. It incorporates a boldness of the liquid color with the sheen of a gloss to a bold and contemporary appearance. Choose it when you want drama and shine in one swipe.

Key Features:

Bold, lacquer-style high shine

Rich liquid pigment in each swipe

Longwear formula resists fading

Gives glossy effect without stickiness

Gloss may show lip lines more visibly

Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, which will be held between 23 and 30 September, will be the ideal moment to update the lip section with irresistible discounts. Be it the vivid matte colours, the soft shades or the shiny lacquer finish, these best buys combine good quality, comfort and long-term style. Your personality is reflected through the colors that you use not only to match your image but also to experiment with during the festival on the backdrop of exciting live discounts. Something to look forward to... Grab the deal and be beautiful.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.