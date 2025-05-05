Best Lipsticks to Shop During the Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Picks & Incredible Deals

Take advantage of the summer sale to explore high-quality formulas that promise comfortable wear and intense color payoff. Plus, with Amazon’s fast delivery and customer reviews, shopping for your perfect lipstick has never been easier. Don't miss out on these unbeatable offers to get your favorite lipsticks at a fraction of the price—just in time for your summer beauty routine!

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Lipstick offers rich, intense color with a smooth matte finish. Its lightweight formula glides effortlessly onto the lips, providing full coverage without feeling heavy. Known for its long-lasting power, this liquid lipstick stays put for hours, making it perfect for all-day wear.

Key Features:

Matte Finish: Gives a smooth, velvety matte look without drying out the lips.

Long-Lasting: Stays on for up to 16 hours, ideal for long days or special occasions.

Wide Range of Shades: Available in a variety of bold and neutral shades to suit all preferences.

Drying for Some: May feel drying after long wear, especially for individuals with dry lips.

Needs Reapplication After Eating: While long-lasting, the lipstick may fade after meals, requiring touch-ups.

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

MARS Popstar Drying Liquid Mousse Lipstick delivers vibrant, mousse-like color with a soft matte finish. Its unique formula combines the smoothness of a mousse with the long-lasting power of a liquid lipstick, offering comfortable wear throughout the day. This lipstick is perfect for those looking for a trendy, soft texture with a pop of bold color.

Key Features:

Mousse-Like Texture: Provides a light, whipped texture that glides smoothly onto the lips.

Matte Finish: Delivers a trendy matte look that stays intact for hours.

Highly Pigmented: Offers bold color with just one swipe.

May Transfer: While it stays on the lips well, some colors may transfer onto cups or clothing.

Can Be Drying for Some: While comfortable initially, the matte finish can feel drying over time.

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick combines intense color payoff with a comfortable matte finish. The unique formula provides a plush texture that doesn't dry out the lips, making it ideal for everyday use. Available in multiple shades, it offers long-lasting wear with a smooth and soft matte effect.

Key Features:

Comfy Matte Formula: Offers a smooth matte finish that doesn’t feel drying on the lips.

Long-Wear: Stays intact for hours, providing consistent color without fading.

Wide Range of Shades: Available in a variety of trendy shades, perfect for every occasion.

Color Transfer: Some shades may transfer slightly, especially when eating or drinking.

Not Fully Transfer-Proof: While it’s long-lasting, it might require reapplication after meals.

Image Source: Amazon.com



Order Now

Lakmé Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour offers intense color with a flawless matte finish. Its lightweight formula provides full coverage in one stroke, and it dries quickly to a non-transferable matte texture. Available in a variety of shades, this lipstick is perfect for those seeking a durable and vibrant lip color that lasts all day.

Key Features:

Matte Finish: Gives a rich, bold matte color with no shine.

Long-Lasting: Stays put for hours without fading or transferring.

Quick-Drying: Dries quickly for a smooth, smudge-proof finish.

Drying Effect: The matte formula can be drying for individuals with dry lips.

Reapplication After Eating: Like many matte lipsticks, it may need to be reapplied after meals or drinks.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab some of the best lipsticks at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting matte finish, a hydrating formula, or bold pigmentation, there’s something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.