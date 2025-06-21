Best Long-Lasting and Hydrating Lipsticks to Grab During the Big Brands Bash
The Myntra Big Brands Bash, held from 18th to 22nd June, brought exciting deals on a wide range of lipsticks from top beauty brands. With major discounts on bestsellers and luxury picks alike, the sale offered a perfect opportunity for makeup lovers to stock up on their favorite shades. From matte to satin finishes, bold reds to everyday nudes.
Whether you were restocking essentials or trying something new, the sale provided exceptional value with authentic products, easy delivery, and time-limited flash deals that made it a must-shop event for beauty enthusiasts.
1. Maybelline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick
This lipstick from Maybelline combines the comfort of a lip balm with the rich pigment of a matte lipstick. The Sensational Liquid Matte delivers a soft-matte finish that feels light on the lips and stays put for hours without drying them out. It's ideal for daily wear and comes in a wide range of flattering shades for all skin tones.
Key Features
- Lightweight, non-sticky formula
- Soft-matte finish with high color payoff
- Enriched with glycerin for added hydration
- Long-wearing (up to 6–8 hours)
- Comfortable and non-drying
Cons
- May require reapplication after meals
- Not transfer-proof
- Limited longevity compared to other matte formulas
2. Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse
Lakme’s Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse is a creamy, airy-textured lip color that glides on effortlessly and sets to a soft-matte finish. Designed for lightweight comfort, it offers rich pigmentation in a velvety mousse formula, perfect for both bold and subtle looks. It's also enriched with vitamin E to help keep lips nourished.
Key Features
- Mousse-like texture with soft-matte payoff
- Lightweight and buildable formula
- Enriched with vitamin E
- Available in trendy, wearable shades
- Doubles as a cheek tint
Cons
- Less long-lasting than traditional liquid mattes
- May settle into fine lines
- Needs reapplication after eating or drinking
3. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
L'Oréal's Infallible Matte Resistance is a high-performance liquid lipstick that promises bold pigment and 16-hour wear in a single swipe. Its transfer-proof, smudge-proof formula is made for long days and big events. The applicator allows for precise definition and full coverage, making it a favorite for those who want ultra-durable matte lips.
Key Features
- 16-hour matte wear with high impact color
- Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant
- Easy-glide applicator for precise application
- Comfortable wear with minimal flaking
- Great for long events and busy days
Cons
- Can feel drying on very dry lips
- Needs an oil-based remover to take off
- Not ideal for quick touch-ups
4. Maybelline New York Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick
This unique liquid lipstick delivers long-wear, high-shine color with a vinyl-like finish. Unlike traditional matte formulas, Maybelline's Super Stay Vinyl Ink offers intense pigment while maintaining a glossy, non-sticky texture that locks in place for up to 16 hours. Shake it before use for best results and enjoy a bold, transfer-resistant look.
Key Features
- High-shine, vinyl-like finish
- 16-hour wear with strong staying power
- Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant
- No need for touch-ups throughout the day
- Comfortable and lightweight feel
Cons
- Needs thorough shaking before use for even color
- Slightly sticky texture initially
- Limited shade range compared to other Maybelline lines
The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, held from 18th to 22nd June, made these top-rated lipsticks even more accessible, with significant discounts across trusted brands. Whether you were restocking your everyday shades or experimenting with bold new colors, the sale offered a perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality lip products at unbeatable prices. With a mix of trend-driven options and reliable classics, the sale was a go-to moment for beauty lovers looking to update their collection with both affordability and style in mind.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
