Best Long-Lasting and Hydrating Lipsticks to Grab During the Big Brands Bash

Whether you were restocking essentials or trying something new, the sale provided exceptional value with authentic products, easy delivery, and time-limited flash deals that made it a must-shop event for beauty enthusiasts.

This lipstick from Maybelline combines the comfort of a lip balm with the rich pigment of a matte lipstick. The Sensational Liquid Matte delivers a soft-matte finish that feels light on the lips and stays put for hours without drying them out. It's ideal for daily wear and comes in a wide range of flattering shades for all skin tones.

Key Features

Lightweight, non-sticky formula

Soft-matte finish with high color payoff

Enriched with glycerin for added hydration

Long-wearing (up to 6–8 hours)

Comfortable and non-drying

Cons

May require reapplication after meals

Not transfer-proof

Limited longevity compared to other matte formulas

Lakme’s Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse is a creamy, airy-textured lip color that glides on effortlessly and sets to a soft-matte finish. Designed for lightweight comfort, it offers rich pigmentation in a velvety mousse formula, perfect for both bold and subtle looks. It's also enriched with vitamin E to help keep lips nourished.

Key Features

Mousse-like texture with soft-matte payoff

Lightweight and buildable formula

Enriched with vitamin E

Available in trendy, wearable shades

Doubles as a cheek tint

Cons

Less long-lasting than traditional liquid mattes

May settle into fine lines

Needs reapplication after eating or drinking

L'Oréal's Infallible Matte Resistance is a high-performance liquid lipstick that promises bold pigment and 16-hour wear in a single swipe. Its transfer-proof, smudge-proof formula is made for long days and big events. The applicator allows for precise definition and full coverage, making it a favorite for those who want ultra-durable matte lips.

Key Features

16-hour matte wear with high impact color

Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant

Easy-glide applicator for precise application

Comfortable wear with minimal flaking

Great for long events and busy days

Cons

Can feel drying on very dry lips

Needs an oil-based remover to take off

Not ideal for quick touch-ups

This unique liquid lipstick delivers long-wear, high-shine color with a vinyl-like finish. Unlike traditional matte formulas, Maybelline's Super Stay Vinyl Ink offers intense pigment while maintaining a glossy, non-sticky texture that locks in place for up to 16 hours. Shake it before use for best results and enjoy a bold, transfer-resistant look.

Key Features

High-shine, vinyl-like finish

16-hour wear with strong staying power

Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant

No need for touch-ups throughout the day

Comfortable and lightweight feel

Cons

Needs thorough shaking before use for even color

Slightly sticky texture initially

Limited shade range compared to other Maybelline lines

The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, held from 18th to 22nd June, made these top-rated lipsticks even more accessible, with significant discounts across trusted brands. Whether you were restocking your everyday shades or experimenting with bold new colors, the sale offered a perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality lip products at unbeatable prices. With a mix of trend-driven options and reliable classics, the sale was a go-to moment for beauty lovers looking to update their collection with both affordability and style in mind.

