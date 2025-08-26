Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for Bold & Comfortable Wear

Modern lipsticks often include nourishing ingredients like vitamins and oils to keep lips hydrated and smooth. They can transform your appearance instantly, boosting confidence and completing your overall style, making them a must-have in every makeup collection.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Pilgrim’s Matte Bullet Lipstick offers rich, intense color with a long-lasting, transfer-proof formula. Designed to stay put through meals and drinks, it provides a bold matte finish without drying out the lips. Its smudgeproof quality ensures your look stays flawless all day.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented, intense color payoff

Transfer-proof and smudgeproof formula

Matte finish that lasts for hours

Smooth application with a creamy texture

Available in a variety of vibrant shades

Matte formula may feel slightly drying on very dry lips

Requires precise application to avoid patchiness

Removal may need makeup remover

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

MyHues Comfort Matte Liquid Lipstick combines the elegance of a matte finish with the comfort of a moisturizing formula. Lightweight and breathable, it glides smoothly onto the lips, providing a velvety texture without cracking or flaking.

Key Features:

Matte finish with a comfortable, non-drying formula

Lightweight and easy to wear

Smooth and even application

Long-lasting color retention

Wide range of trendy shades

May transfer slightly on contact

Drying time can be a bit longer than other liquid lipsticks

Not completely smudgeproof

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

ETUDE’s Fixing Tint Bar offers a unique hydro matte finish, combining hydration with lasting color. This lipstick hydrates lips while delivering vibrant color that doesn’t crack or fade easily. Its tint-bar design makes application easy and precise.

Key Features:

Hydro matte finish for hydration and color

Long-lasting and vibrant pigmentation

Smooth, non-sticky texture

Easy and precise application

Keeps lips soft and moisturized

May require touch-ups after eating oily foods

Limited availability in some regions

Slight fragrance might not appeal to all

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Peripera’s Over Blur Liquid Lipstick is known for its velvety matte finish and impressive longevity. It blurs imperfections on the lips, giving a smooth, soft-focus effect while delivering intense color that lasts through daily wear.

Key Features:

Soft-focus matte finish with blurring effect

Long-lasting wear with minimal touch-ups

Lightweight, non-sticky formula

Rich pigmentation with vibrant colors

Suitable for all-day use

Matte finish may be drying on cracked lips

Application may feel slightly thick initially

Removal requires makeup remover

Lipsticks are a powerful beauty essential that can instantly enhance your look and boost confidence. Whether you prefer the bold intensity of a matte bullet, the comfort of a moisturizing liquid, or the innovative hydro matte finish, there’s a lipstick to suit every style and occasion. Long-lasting formulas with smudgeproof and transfer-resistant properties ensure your color stays vibrant throughout the day, while nourishing ingredients keep your lips soft and healthy. Choosing the right lipstick combines both style and comfort, making it a must-have in every makeup collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.