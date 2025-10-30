Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks To Grab During Myntra’s Trend Sale

A nice lipstick will make you look bright and will strengthen your confidence immediately. Is it a nude matte, or a bright red, it is the dream of every beauty lover to find the right shade. As the Trend Sale of Myntra takes place on 25 th to the 30 th of October, it is a great opportunity to find various durable, hydrating and richly-saturated lipsticks on the best deals. These are irresistible picks that you need to add to your cart and level up your makeup game.

You will add a bit of class to your appearance with this ultra-smooth matte lipstick. It slides smoothly to provide soft and plush all-day long finish. Treat yourself to an expensive nude color which can suit any occasion and complexion.

Key Features:

Soft matte texture with a cushiony feel

Long-lasting formula that stays up to 12 hours

Lightweight and comfortable on the lips

Highly pigmented nude tone that flatters all complexions

May feel slightly drying after extended wear

Enjoy both the opulence and style of the most exquisite lipstick rich and velvety. The soft matte finish is good at making your natural lips look good as well as keeping them hydrated. Wear yourself to an upscale shade of a polished look.

Key Features:

Infused with vitamins E and C for nourishment

Smooth texture with a comfortable matte finish

Buildable pigment for a natural or bold effect

Suitable for both everyday and special occasions

May require touch-ups after meals

This creamy matte lipstick will put your lips in a burst of color. Jojoba oil enriched it and makes your lips hydrated and gives your lips a lot of coverage. Discover this affordable skincare item and have your smile shine easily.

Key Features:

Infused with moisturising jojoba oil

Matte texture with rich color payoff

Smooth and easy application

Lightweight feel suitable for daily wear

Color may fade faster in humid conditions

Bring out the brash in you with this collection of highly colorful lipsticks. In three gorgeous red and maroon colors it is suitable at all times. Get yourself this all-purpose set and make each appearance memorable.

Key Features:

Includes three intense matte shades

Smooth formula with full coverage

Long-wearing color with a non-greasy feel

Compact packaging ideal for travel

Individual bullets may break if handled roughly

An ideal lipstick is not just a color that is applied, but one that gives your personality a definition, and makes you feel bolder. These lipsticks are creamy and hydrating in terms of how they feel and last on the skin as well as being fashionable. Having organized its Trend Sale over the course of 25 th -30 th October, Myntra presents an amazing opportunity to add to your collection of favourite shades at incredible prices. With nudes that are so subtle and those that are bold, this sale will be the best opportunity you can have to update your makeup collection and do everything with a smile and enjoy classic beauty.

