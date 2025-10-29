Best Long-lasting Liquid Lipsticks to Elevate Your Diwali look on Myntra.
Find the best long-lasting liquid lipsticks in Myntra, which gives comfort, high intensity and durability. These picks make your lips perfect all day long with the matte to transfer-proof finishes.
A decent lipstick may make you entirely change your appearance and self-esteem. Liquid lipsticks are now the perfect option, be it subtle nude, bold brown, or soft pink because they provide long-term beauty and precision at the same time. Their lightweight and smudge resistant textures mean that your color will not fade away as the day goes by without frequent touch-up. Myntra has a gorgeous line of liquid lipsticks that overcome comfort, pigmentation and longevity and are needed to make up every cosmetics enthusiast. Discover the need-to-have and use these that make your lips look good and suiting to any outfit or occasion.
Lakme Forever Matte Lightweigh Liquid Lipstick
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Lakme Forever Matte lipstick has a 16 hour lasting formula which is smooth and transfer free. It is lightweight, so it applies easily to your lips and makes your lips soft and richly colored. This is an elegant, natural look of the brown shade that is worth adding to your collection.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting formula stays up to 16 hours
- Lightweight feel ensures comfortable wear
- Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant finish
- Rich brown tone suits both day and evening looks
- May require makeup remover for easy removal
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
Image Source- Myntra.com
Get extreme matte color using the Infallible Matte Resistance lipstick by L’Oréal. It also provides an aggressive finish that will not dry the lips and lasts hours. Ideal when one is in search of a high color payoff and the comfort of the same.
Key Features:
- Matte formula resists smudging and fading
- Infused with lightweight oils for hydration
- Bold pigmentation for an expressive look
- Soft applicator ensures precise coverage
- May feel slightly heavy after multiple layers
CROWN Beauty Of Nature Liquid Lipsticks
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Beauty of Nature lipstick by CROWN is a mixture of the goodness of the nature with the modern matte texture. The creamy texture is soft yet it provides rich color in a single swipe. Perfect as a definition of a soft and definite look on the lips.
Key Features:
- Smooth and creamy matte texture
- Natural-inspired formulation for gentle wear
- Single-stroke application delivers full coverage
- Lightweight and non-sticky formula
- Color intensity may fade slightly after meals
Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Superstay Matte Ink lipstick by Maybelline is the best staying lipstick ever with its very accurate applicator and highly colored pigment. This all-day matte shade is flattering, polish, and nude-pink, and it leaves your lips with this polish. Easy to wear on an everyday basis or on special occasions.
Key Features:
- Up to 16 hours of wear with no touch-ups
- Intensely pigmented color for full coverage
- Comfortable matte finish without dryness
- Applicator ensures smooth and even application
- May take time to fully dry after application
The perfect combination of glamour, comfort and endurance is the liquid lipsticks. The following favorites on Myntra will see your lips remain smooth and ungreasy, as well as perfectly fresh during the day. You can put these lipsticks on when going to work or out and you feel confident with every swipe. Select your preferred shade and formula and make your beauty routine extra easily.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
