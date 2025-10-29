Best Long-lasting Liquid Lipsticks to Elevate Your Diwali look on Myntra.

A decent lipstick may make you entirely change your appearance and self-esteem. Liquid lipsticks are now the perfect option, be it subtle nude, bold brown, or soft pink because they provide long-term beauty and precision at the same time. Their lightweight and smudge resistant textures mean that your color will not fade away as the day goes by without frequent touch-up. Myntra has a gorgeous line of liquid lipsticks that overcome comfort, pigmentation and longevity and are needed to make up every cosmetics enthusiast. Discover the need-to-have and use these that make your lips look good and suiting to any outfit or occasion.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Lakme Forever Matte lipstick has a 16 hour lasting formula which is smooth and transfer free. It is lightweight, so it applies easily to your lips and makes your lips soft and richly colored. This is an elegant, natural look of the brown shade that is worth adding to your collection.

Key Features:

Long-lasting formula stays up to 16 hours

Lightweight feel ensures comfortable wear

Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant finish

Rich brown tone suits both day and evening looks

May require makeup remover for easy removal

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Get extreme matte color using the Infallible Matte Resistance lipstick by L’Oréal. It also provides an aggressive finish that will not dry the lips and lasts hours. Ideal when one is in search of a high color payoff and the comfort of the same.

Key Features:

Matte formula resists smudging and fading

Infused with lightweight oils for hydration

Bold pigmentation for an expressive look

Soft applicator ensures precise coverage

May feel slightly heavy after multiple layers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Beauty of Nature lipstick by CROWN is a mixture of the goodness of the nature with the modern matte texture. The creamy texture is soft yet it provides rich color in a single swipe. Perfect as a definition of a soft and definite look on the lips.

Key Features:

Smooth and creamy matte texture

Natural-inspired formulation for gentle wear

Single-stroke application delivers full coverage

Lightweight and non-sticky formula

Color intensity may fade slightly after meals

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Superstay Matte Ink lipstick by Maybelline is the best staying lipstick ever with its very accurate applicator and highly colored pigment. This all-day matte shade is flattering, polish, and nude-pink, and it leaves your lips with this polish. Easy to wear on an everyday basis or on special occasions.

Key Features:

Up to 16 hours of wear with no touch-ups

Intensely pigmented color for full coverage

Comfortable matte finish without dryness

Applicator ensures smooth and even application

May take time to fully dry after application

The perfect combination of glamour, comfort and endurance is the liquid lipsticks. The following favorites on Myntra will see your lips remain smooth and ungreasy, as well as perfectly fresh during the day. You can put these lipsticks on when going to work or out and you feel confident with every swipe. Select your preferred shade and formula and make your beauty routine extra easily.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.