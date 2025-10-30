Best Long-Lasting Mascaras For Voluminous Lashes – Myntra What The Trend Sale
Explore Myntra’s top mascaras during the What The Trend sale from 25th to 30th October for bold, voluminous lashes. From curling formulas to nourishing serums, these mascaras enhance your eyes with long-lasting impact and effortless beauty.
Mascara is an essential part of any make-up set and it adds volume, shape, and definition of the eyes. Myntra has a broad variety of mascaras, including waterproof ones, that can meet any requirement such as lash-nourishing serums. These products bring in dramatic effect and maintain healthy and strong lashes. With its mascaras, Myntra provides your eyes with the focus.
Huda Beauty One Coat Wow Mascara
Image source - Myntra.com
This is an additional volumizing mascara that gives lashes an upgrade after only one coat. Its enriched formula contributes dramatic length and fullness without making lashes hard, stiff or coarse thus making them soft, flexible and handsome enough any occasion.
Key Features:
- Gives instant volume and length in one coat
- Lightweight formula feels comfortable on lashes
- Lifted effect opens up the eyes beautifully
- Smudge-resistant for long-lasting wear throughout the day
- Brush may pick up excess product if applied heavily
Estee Lauder Turbo Lash Night Revitalizing Serum
Image source - Myntra.com
Rejuvenate lashes overnight with this replenishing serum. It also contains hyaluronic acid which makes lashes and brows healthier and fuller with time.
Key Features:
- Strengthens lashes and brows overnight
- Hydrating formula prevents dryness and breakage
- Easy-to-use applicator for precise application
- Supports natural lash growth with regular use
- Results may take several weeks to appear
Fashion Colour Platinum 24 Hour Volume Mascara
Image source - Myntra.com
This mascara is highly pigmented giving it intense volume and deep color that is all-day lasting. Its aggressive formula provides a complete coverage and voluptuous lashes with ease.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented for bold, dramatic lashes
- Provides all-day volume and lift
- Long-wearing formula resists smudging and fading
- Suitable for both day and evening looks
- May require careful removal to avoid flaking
Lakme 9to5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara
Image source - Myntra.com
This mascara is curling and defines and lifts the lashes without being smudged or waterproof to last up to 24 hours. It keeps the eyes fresh and alive and is ideal on long days or in wet weather.
Key Features:
- Curls and lifts lashes instantly
- Waterproof and smudge-proof for long-lasting wear
- Lightweight texture prevents clumping
- Easy to remove with gentle makeup remover
- Brush may require multiple strokes for intense volume
Mascaras are important to improve the eyes by adding depth and definition with a little effort. The What The Trend sale of 25 th -30 th October by Myntra has a good variety of products, such as nourishing lash serums and bold, long-lasting mascaras. All the products are comfortable, dramatic and easy to use, simplifying and streamlining your makeup routine. Love to be a little curled or a little extreme? Myntra mascaras will make sure that your lashes are full, healthy and well-defined throughout the day.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.