Best Long-Lasting Mascaras For Voluminous Lashes – Myntra What The Trend Sale

Mascara is an essential part of any make-up set and it adds volume, shape, and definition of the eyes. Myntra has a broad variety of mascaras, including waterproof ones, that can meet any requirement such as lash-nourishing serums. These products bring in dramatic effect and maintain healthy and strong lashes. With its mascaras, Myntra provides your eyes with the focus.

This is an additional volumizing mascara that gives lashes an upgrade after only one coat. Its enriched formula contributes dramatic length and fullness without making lashes hard, stiff or coarse thus making them soft, flexible and handsome enough any occasion.

Key Features:

Gives instant volume and length in one coat

Lightweight formula feels comfortable on lashes

Lifted effect opens up the eyes beautifully

Smudge-resistant for long-lasting wear throughout the day

Brush may pick up excess product if applied heavily

Rejuvenate lashes overnight with this replenishing serum. It also contains hyaluronic acid which makes lashes and brows healthier and fuller with time.

Key Features:

Strengthens lashes and brows overnight

Hydrating formula prevents dryness and breakage

Easy-to-use applicator for precise application

Supports natural lash growth with regular use

Results may take several weeks to appear

This mascara is highly pigmented giving it intense volume and deep color that is all-day lasting. Its aggressive formula provides a complete coverage and voluptuous lashes with ease.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented for bold, dramatic lashes

Provides all-day volume and lift

Long-wearing formula resists smudging and fading

Suitable for both day and evening looks

May require careful removal to avoid flaking

This mascara is curling and defines and lifts the lashes without being smudged or waterproof to last up to 24 hours. It keeps the eyes fresh and alive and is ideal on long days or in wet weather.

Key Features:

Curls and lifts lashes instantly

Waterproof and smudge-proof for long-lasting wear

Lightweight texture prevents clumping

Easy to remove with gentle makeup remover

Brush may require multiple strokes for intense volume

Mascaras are important to improve the eyes by adding depth and definition with a little effort. The What The Trend sale of 25 th -30 th October by Myntra has a good variety of products, such as nourishing lash serums and bold, long-lasting mascaras. All the products are comfortable, dramatic and easy to use, simplifying and streamlining your makeup routine. Love to be a little curled or a little extreme? Myntra mascaras will make sure that your lashes are full, healthy and well-defined throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.