Best Mascaras for Every Look: Volume, Length & Color Options Reviewed

Mascara plays a key role in eye makeup, often used to make the eyes appear larger and more expressive. Ingredients can include pigments, waxes, and oils, and many modern formulas also contain conditioning agents to support lash health.

Image Source: Marvelof.com

Order Now

Maybelline's Falsies Lash Lift Mascara delivers dramatic volume and length, mimicking the effect of salon lash lifts. Its fiber-infused formula and double-curved lifting brush grab lashes at the root to lift, thicken, and extend them. The Very Black shade offers intense pigmentation for bold, eye-opening looks.

Key Features:

Fiber-infused formula for lash extension effect

Double-curved lifting brush for maximum lift and separation

Long-lasting wear with a smudge-resistant finish

Ophthalmologist-tested and safe for contact lens wearers

Available in waterproof and washable versions

Cons:

May clump if too many layers are applied

Removal can be slightly tough with the waterproof version

Might dry out faster than other mascaras

Image Source: Marvelof.com

Order Now

This premium offering from Faces Canada is designed for high-definition volume and definition. The Ultime Pro HD Whopper Lashes Mascara comes with a jumbo wand that coats every lash evenly, adding intense drama without compromising on comfort. Its richly pigmented formula enhances both length and curl for a bold lash statement.

Key Features:

Jumbo brush for voluminous application

HD formula for maximum definition

Smudge-proof and flake-resistant wear

Enriched with lash-conditioning ingredients

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Cons:

Large brush may be tricky for smaller eyes or lower lashes

Not waterproof, so may not hold up in humid or rainy weather

Slightly on the pricier side compared to drugstore brands

Image Source: Marvelof.com

Order Now

L'Oréal's Lash Paradise Mascara is a cult favorite known for delivering lush, voluminous lashes with a feather-soft feel. Its ultra-creamy formula glides smoothly, giving a dramatic lash look without weighing lashes down. The hourglass-shaped brush captures every lash for intense length and volume.

Key Features:

Ultra-soft bristles for even application

Volumizing and lengthening with a feathery finish

Suitable for all-day wear with minimal flaking

Available in waterproof and regular versions

Ophthalmologist-tested

Cons:

Can dry out quickly in the tube

May smudge on oily eyelids if not waterproof

Might require layering for very dramatic volume

Image Source: Marvelof.com

Order Now

Elittystore Coloured Mascara is designed for those who love to experiment with bold, fun eye looks. Available in various shades like blue, green, purple, and more, it adds a pop of color to your lashes, making it a great choice for parties, festivals, or creative makeup looks. The formula typically offers a lightweight feel with decent hold.

Key Features:

Range of vibrant shades for creative makeup styles

Lightweight formula that doesn’t flake

Can be layered over black mascara for dual-tone effects

Adds subtle or bold color depending on application

Affordable option for experimenting with looks

Cons:

May not provide as much volume or curl as black mascaras

Color may fade or flake over time

Limited availability and brand reliability may vary

Mascara is an essential staple in any makeup routine, known for its power to instantly enhance and define the eyes by adding volume, length, and depth to the lashes. Whether you’re aiming for a natural daytime look or a bold, dramatic effect, there's a mascara formula and brush designed to suit every need. From high-performance options like the Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift and L'Oréal Lash Paradise, to specialty picks like the Faces Canada HD Whopper for intense volume or Elittystore’s Coloured Mascara for playful creativity, the right mascara can transform your overall look.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.