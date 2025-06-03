Best Mascaras to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to stock up on high-quality mascaras at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for volume, length, or waterproof formulas, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to elevate your lash game!

Estée Lauder’s Extreme Lash Multiplying Mascara is designed for those who crave bold, voluminous lashes that look naturally full and lifted. The formula combines innovative fibers suspended in a lightweight, mousse-like base to multiply the appearance of each lash, giving a dramatic yet elegant finish. Its specially designed brush helps coat every lash evenly while separating them to avoid clumps. Infused with lash-nourishing ingredients, this mascara also conditions lashes to keep them healthy and strong over time.

Key Features:

Unique fiber technology that multiplies lashes for intense volume.

Soft, mousse-like texture for a lightweight feel.

Specialized brush that separates and defines lashes.

Fortified with vitamins to nourish and strengthen lashes.

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Cons:

Premium price point might not fit all budgets.

The large brush can be tricky to maneuver on lower lashes or for beginners.

Colorbar’s Zoom & Whoosh Mascara offers a vibrant, bold lash look with a smudge-proof finish ideal for daily wear. Its lightweight formula makes it comfortable to wear all day long without flaking or smudging. The mascara builds volume gradually, allowing you to customize the intensity from natural to dramatic. It’s a reliable option for those who want a dependable mascara that won’t create messes under the eyes.

Key Features:

Smudge-proof formula that stays put throughout the day.

Lightweight texture ensures comfortable wear.

Builds natural to voluminous lashes with layered application.

Easy to remove with regular makeup remover.

Ideal for everyday use.

Cons:

Not waterproof, so may not hold up in water or sweat.

Requires multiple coats to achieve bold volume.

Adbeni’s Waterproof Liquid Mascara is perfect for those needing long-lasting, smudge-free lash definition even in humid or wet conditions. The liquid formula glides on smoothly, creating intense color payoff with each stroke. Designed to resist sweat and water, it keeps lashes looking curled and volumized all day. This mascara is great for outdoor activities, workouts, or any situation where longevity is a priority.

Key Features:

Waterproof formula that withstands humidity and water.

Liquid consistency for smooth, even application.

Long-lasting wear without flaking or smudging.

Deep black pigmentation for bold lashes.

Suitable for sensitive eyes.

Cons:

Can be tough to remove without oil-based makeup remover.

Potential for clumping if too much product is applied in one go.

Fashion Colour’s Double Effect Waterproof Mascara combines the best of both worlds: length and volume. Its waterproof formula ensures lashes stay perfectly defined through rain, sweat, or tears. The brush is designed to lift and separate lashes while adding noticeable thickness and length. This mascara is a solid choice for those who want a dramatic eye look that lasts from morning to night without needing touch-ups.

Key Features:

Dual-action formula for both lengthening and volumizing.

Waterproof to keep lashes intact all day.

Matte finish for a bold, elegant look.

Brush designed to separate lashes and avoid clumps.

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Cons:

Removal may require special makeup remover.

Multiple coats may be necessary for maximum effect.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your mascara collection with top-quality options at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking for bold volume, long-lasting waterproof formulas, or smudge-proof everyday wear, this sale has something for everyone. With discounts running from 31st May to 12th June, it’s a great opportunity to try premium mascaras like Estée Lauder’s Extreme Lash or budget-friendly yet effective options like Colorbar and Adbeni. Don’t miss out on enhancing your lash game and getting that perfect eye look with amazing deals during the Myntra End of Reason Sale!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.