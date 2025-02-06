Best Matte Lipsticks for a Bold & Beautiful Look: Myntra Fashion Carnival Deal

More than makeup, lipsticks express personality, confidence, and style. All lipstick enthusiasts should possess at least four standout matte shades that provide exceptional wear time with a comfortable application. All-day wear and rich color along with smooth texture define the Valentine Red beside Nude Toast and Ambitious as standouts in the brand's collection. And with Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 6th-12th February, there could not be a better time to get these gorgeous lipsticks at such unbeatable prices!

1. SWISS BEAUTY Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Liquid Lipstick - Valentine Red 21

For the classic red that never goes out of style, try the SWISS BEAUTY Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Liquid Lipstick in Valentine Red 21. This liquid lipstick is very bold and bright in colour, hence perfect for special occasions and date nights.

Key Features:

Highly Pigmented: Intense red colour in just one swipe.

Ultra-Matte Finish: Provides a smooth, velvety look.

Long-Lasting Formula: Stays put for hours without fading.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Doesn't feel heavy on the lips.

Can feel slightly drying if lips are not prepped with a lip balm.

2. Krayons Classy Long Stay Matte Lipstick - 3.5g - Valentine Pink

For those who love pink shades, Krayons Classy Long Stay Matte Lipstick in Valentine Pink is just perfect for melding elegance with charm. It gives a very natural yet vibrant look that one can wear daily or on any special occasion.

Key Features:

Smooth Matte Finish: Soft and classy matte finish.

Long-Wearing Formula: Stays put for hours with no frequent touch-ups.

Hydrating Texture: Made with hydrating ingredients.

Perfect Everyday Shade: Beautiful pink colour for a fresh new look.

May require applying a few swipes for full coverage.

3. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Ambitious 220

Users who want a dramatic bold lasting lipstick will find the Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Ambitious 220 as their ideal option. The product features long-term wear of 16 hours which makes it ideal for active days and special events.

Key Features:

Intensely Pigmented: Bold and eye-catching colour.

16-Hour Stay Power: Smudge-proof and transfer-resistant.

Precise Applicator: Easy to apply with its unique applicator.

Trender & Stylish Shade: It is a very bold shade to make a statement.

Can feel tacky before it dries completely.

4. Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick with French Rose Oil - Nude Toast CN1

The Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick in Nude Toast, CN1, gives a soft, everyday look to one's lips. Infused with French Rose Oil, the lipstick keeps your lips hydrated while delivering a hint of matte look.

Key Features:

Hydrating Matte Formula: Matte finish with a comfortable feel.

Infused with French Rose Oil: Smooth lips, leaving them soft and moisturized.

Natural Nude Shade: Everyday wear and office-friendly shade.

Smooth & Creamy Texture: Glides smoothly over the lips.

Does not last long as as some other liquid matte lipsticks.

All the above lipsticks are the perfect selection from this list depending on the style and occasion. In the case of want a classic, dramatic red colour, go for the SWISS BEAUTY Ultra Smooth Matte Lipstick. If you are in love with soft, romantic pink shades, go for the Krayons Classy Long Stay Matte Lipstick. For all-day wear and to make a statement, go with Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink in Ambitious 220. If you prefer a natural and comfortable matte finish, try the Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick. Get these premium lipsticks at unbeatable discounts with Myntra's Fashion Carnival happening from 6th to 12th Feb. So, do not miss the chance to raise your makeup game and show off that favourite matte lip colour with confidence!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.