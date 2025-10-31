Best Matte Lipsticks on Myntra: Long-Lasting, Creamy & Smudge-Proof

A good lipstick can instantly elevate your style and confidence, and Myntra’s matte lipstick collection is designed to do just that. Featuring a range of rich, high-pigment shades, these lipsticks offer a smooth texture, comfortable wear, and a velvety matte finish that lasts all day.Whether you prefer bold reds for a statement look, subtle nudes for everyday elegance, or deep burgundies for a touch of drama, there’s a shade for every mood and occasion. Each formula glides on effortlessly, providing intense color payoff without drying out your lips.Perfect for both daily wear and special events, Myntra’s matte lipsticks combine elegance, long wear, and ease of application, helping you achieve a flawless pout that looks stylish, refined, and confident from morning to night.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Inspired by timeless Indian hues, this Nourish Mantra lipstick delivers a rich red tone with a creamy matte texture. It glides effortlessly and nourishes your lips while giving an elegant finish.

Key Features:

Intense red pigment with a creamy matte effect.

Enriched with nourishing ingredients for soft lips.

Smooth application and non-drying texture.

Suitable for both day and night wear.

Slightly transferable after long hours.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Maybelline’s Powder Matte lipstick offers a soft pink shade with a smooth, velvety finish. Its lightweight texture gives a natural matte look that feels feather-light and lasts through the day.

Key Features:

Lightweight formula with powder matte texture.

Offers rich color in a single stroke.

Non-sticky and comfortable for long wear.

Flatters all skin tones effortlessly.

May need touch-ups after meals.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This transferproof lipstick from Pilgrim gives intense nude color with a single glide. Its smudgeproof formula ensures long-lasting wear without dryness, making it perfect for everyday elegance.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented nude shade with matte finish.

Smudgeproof and transferproof for lasting results.

Enriched with hydrating ingredients.

Perfect for daily use and all occasions.

Removal may require a good makeup remover.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme’s Cushion Matte lipstick combines bold color with soft care. Infused with French rose oil, it keeps lips moisturized while offering a deep burgundy tone that defines sophistication.

Key Features:

Infused with French rose oil for smoothness.

Offers soft matte finish with cushiony feel.

Deep burgundy color suits all complexions.

Lightweight and non-sticky formula.

May fade slightly after extended wear.

From Nourish Mantra’s bold Kashmiri Mirch red to Pilgrim’s timeless nude, Myntra’s matte lipstick collection beautifully blends style, color, and care in every swipe. Each lipstick is crafted to deliver vibrant pigmentation with a smooth, even finish that enhances your natural beauty and complements every skin tone.Whether you enjoy the creamy comfort of Lakme or the powdery softness of Maybelline, these formulas ensure long-lasting wear without drying your lips. Lightweight yet richly pigmented, they glide on effortlessly and stay put through the day, keeping your lips soft, comfortable, and perfectly defined.Ideal for any look or mood, Myntra’s matte lipstick range adds a touch of confidence, elegance, and versatility to your makeup routine making it easy to go from subtle to statement in just one swipe.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.