Best Menstrual Cups Under ₹300 for Comfortable Period Care

Make the switch to eco-friendly period care with menstrual cups under ₹300. Flipkart offers a range of options that are reusable, comfortable, and safe. These cups are designed for various flow levels and are made from medical-grade materials, ensuring a leak-proof and hygienic experience without straining your budget. They are travel-friendly, reduce waste significantly, and offer long-lasting protection—making them a smart, sustainable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional sanitary products.

Sirona’s large reusable menstrual cup offers sustainable protection with up to 8–10 hours of leak-free comfort. Made from medical-grade silicone, it’s safe, hygienic, and easy to clean. Choose this for a cost-effective, travel-friendly, and eco-conscious alternative to disposable products that supports long-term menstrual wellness.

Key features:

Made with high-quality medical-grade silicone for safe usage

Provides leak-free protection for up to 10 hours

Comfortable fit suitable for heavier flows or post-childbirth use

Reduces waste and is reusable for years with proper care

Might require practice to insert and remove comfortably at first

Carmesi’s small menstrual cup is designed for beginners or those with a lighter flow. The soft silicone material ensures comfortable wear, even for first-time users. Consider it if you’re looking for an easy-to-manage, eco-friendly period product that fits well into active daily routines.

Key features:

Soft silicone structure is ideal for new users and sensitive bodies

Smaller size supports light to medium flow without discomfort

Hypoallergenic and gentle for sensitive skin

Comes with a storage pouch for easy portability

May not be sufficient for those with a heavy flow or larger cervix

Namyaa’s small menstrual cup supports natural, irritation-free period protection with lasting comfort. Lightweight and flexible, it’s made to fit securely and reduce the risk of leaks. Go for this if you want discreet, long-wearing, and reliable care throughout the day and night.

Key features:

Offers a snug fit for younger users or light flow days

Medical-grade silicone ensures safe, hygienic use

Long wear time of up to 8 hours without leaks

Designed for easy folding, insertion, and cleaning

May require extra attention to ensure proper suction seal

Pee Safe’s large menstrual cup combines comfort, convenience, and long-term savings with up to 12 hours of use. Its flexible design conforms to your body for secure wear during daily activities. Ideal for those looking to switch to a greener, cost-efficient solution with dependable coverage.

Key features:

Provides up to 12 hours of leak protection for heavy flow days

Crafted from soft, toxin-free medical-grade silicone

Ergonomic design minimizes discomfort during movement

Comes with a container for storage and sterilization

May feel slightly bulky for those with a low cervix

Choosing a menstrual cup under ₹300 is a sustainable and cost-effective solution for period management. Flipkart's collection caters to beginners and experienced users alike, providing detailed instructions and multiple size options. Embrace a healthier and more economical approach to menstrual hygiene with these affordable choices. These cups offer long wear time, reduce the risk of irritation, and minimize landfill waste, making them an excellent investment in both personal health and environmental well-being.

