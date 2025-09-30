Best Moisturisers for Glowing Skin Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

Begin with the appropriate moisturiser and you have healthy and radiant skin. It can be very important to choose a product that hydrates, nourishes, and fits your type of skin. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is organised on 23rd to 30 th September, there has never been a better time to buy high-quality moisturisers at amazing prices. Find solutions that provide light, oil-free and nutritious formulas to maintain oil-free, soft, and glowing skin on a daily basis.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Feel the cooling effect of this Glow+ Jello Moisturiser. It contains Vitamin C and Papaya and will hydrate your skin and brighten it but not leave behind a sticky layer. Ideal to use on a daily basis, it leaves skin fresh and radiant.

Key Features:

Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly

Enriched with Vitamin C and Papaya extracts

Provides deep hydration without greasiness

Suitable for all skin types

May require consistent use for visible results

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This repaired skin barrier is a Moisturizing Barrier Repair Cream that is meant to replenish the normal protective layer on the skin. It also hydrates the skin greatly using the Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid by making the skin soft and smooth.

Key Features:

Contains essential Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid

Helps restore the skin’s natural protective barrier

Non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula

Suitable for dry to very dry skin

May feel slightly heavy for oily skin types

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Treat your skin with this Pure Bliss Nourishing Moisturiser. It contains Niacinamide, which fills the skin to make it healthier and firmer, leaving the skin supple and refreshed. It is suitable to be used on a daily basis and it improves the natural beauty of the skin.

Key Features:

Infused with Niacinamide for skin barrier support

Provides deep nourishment and hydration

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types

May require patch testing for sensitive skin

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This is an Oil-Free Moisturiser that is specifically designed to be used on normal, oily, and combination skin. Their lightweight formula moisturises the skin without pore blockage and should therefore be used daily to keep the complexion in line.

Key Features:

Oil-free, lightweight, and non-greasy

Hydrates without clogging pores

Suitable for normal, oily, and combination skin

Fast-absorbing and breathable formula

May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To keep skin soft, smooth and glowing, it is important to choose the appropriate moisturiser. A good product will offer hydration, food and balanced complexion to wear on daily. Lightweight gels, rich creams, oil-free, and nourishing formulas are all beneficial in their own way and will fit the needs of the various skin types. As Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is organised on 23rd-30th September, there is no better time than now to improve your skincare regimen and invest in the products that can help your skin shine and remain healthy.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.