Best Moisturisers for Glowing Skin Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

Begin with the appropriate moisturiser and you have healthy and radiant skin. It can be very important to choose a product that hydrates, nourishes, and fits your type of skin. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is organised on 23rd to 30 th September, there has never been a better time to buy high-quality moisturisers at amazing prices. Find solutions that provide light, oil-free and nutritious formulas to maintain oil-free, soft, and glowing skin on a daily basis.
Aqualogica Glow+ Jello Moisturiser
Feel the cooling effect of this Glow+ Jello Moisturiser. It contains Vitamin C and Papaya and will hydrate your skin and brighten it but not leave behind a sticky layer. Ideal to use on a daily basis, it leaves skin fresh and radiant.
Key Features:
Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly
- Enriched with Vitamin C and Papaya extracts
- Provides deep hydration without greasiness
- Suitable for all skin types
- May require consistent use for visible results
CeraVe Moisturizing Barrier Repair Cream
This repaired skin barrier is a Moisturizing Barrier Repair Cream that is meant to replenish the normal protective layer on the skin. It also hydrates the skin greatly using the Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid by making the skin soft and smooth.
Key Features:
- Contains essential Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid
- Helps restore the skin’s natural protective barrier
- Non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula
- Suitable for dry to very dry skin
- May feel slightly heavy for oily skin types
FoxTale Pure Bliss Nourishing Moisturiser
Treat your skin with this Pure Bliss Nourishing Moisturiser. It contains Niacinamide, which fills the skin to make it healthier and firmer, leaving the skin supple and refreshed. It is suitable to be used on a daily basis and it improves the natural beauty of the skin.
Key Features:
- Infused with Niacinamide for skin barrier support
- Provides deep nourishment and hydration
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- May require patch testing for sensitive skin
Reequil Oil-Free Moisturiser
This is an Oil-Free Moisturiser that is specifically designed to be used on normal, oily, and combination skin. Their lightweight formula moisturises the skin without pore blockage and should therefore be used daily to keep the complexion in line.
Key Features:
- Oil-free, lightweight, and non-greasy
- Hydrates without clogging pores
- Suitable for normal, oily, and combination skin
- Fast-absorbing and breathable formula
- May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin
To keep skin soft, smooth and glowing, it is important to choose the appropriate moisturiser. A good product will offer hydration, food and balanced complexion to wear on daily. Lightweight gels, rich creams, oil-free, and nourishing formulas are all beneficial in their own way and will fit the needs of the various skin types. As Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is organised on 23rd-30th September, there is no better time than now to improve your skincare regimen and invest in the products that can help your skin shine and remain healthy.
