Myntra's Summer Style Sale from March 21 to 23 is a wonderful time to score amazing discounts on your hair goodies! No matter if you need a shampoo that tames frizz, fixes damage, and much more, we've got the ones to do just that for your hair! Whether it's for strengthening, fighting fallouts, or cooling those frizz spikes, we've got you totally covered!

1. Sunsilk Oil Blends Frizz Smooth Shampoo with Argan Oil & Rosemary, 700 ml

If you have wild, frizzy hair, Sunsilk Oil Blends Frizz Smooth Shampoo is your savior. Packed with argan oil and rosemary, the shampoo gives your hair a strong dose of nourishment while controlling frizz and rendering hair soft and silky.

Key Features:

Packed with Argan Oil, packed with deep-conditioning content

Rosemary extract stimulates hair growth and a healthy scalp

Controls frizz and makes hair manageable

Light formula; therefore, hair does not feel greasy

Perfect for daily use, softening and leaving hair silky

It will not moisturize very dry hair that needs a conditioner.

2. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo for Dry Hair with Protein & Omega-9

For those who are having problems with damaged and dry hair, the L'Oréal Professional Absolut Repair Shampoo is a lifesaver. It has protein and Omega-9 that will repair, repair, and restore softness to damaged hair.

Key Feature:

Enriched with protein and Omega-9, which deeply nourishes and strengthens hair

Helps repair hair damage, making hair stronger over time

Leaves hair soft, smooth, and moisturized

Ideal for chemically treated or heat-damaged hair

Professional salon formula, delivering professional-level results at home

More expensive than drugstore shampoos.

3. Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo For Weak Hair, 1L

If hair fall is your greatest fear, Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo is your savior. This is perfect for frizzy, damaged locks, and it moisturizes from the base to the tips. It helps stop hair breakage and makes the hair look a lot thicker and more healthy overall.

Key Features:

Strengthening weak hair, less breakage

Contains Nutrilock Actives that strengthen hair from the inside out

Gentle formula that can be used daily

Makes hair silky, soft, and less likely to fall

Big 1L bottle, suitable for long-term use

Possibly not effective enough for high hair loss for medical reasons.

4. Clinic Plus Strong & Thick Shampoo with Rice Water Protein & Vitamin E (650 ml)

If you dream of having stronger, thicker locks, Clinic Plus Strong & Thick Shampoo is an excellent pick. With the power of rice water protein and vitamin E, this shampoo adds life to your hair, and it looks healthier and fuller at the same time.

Key Features:

Enriched with Rice Water Protein, makes hair stronger

Vitamin E conditions the scalp for healthier hair growth

Makes hair thicker and more voluminous, giving a lush look

Affordable and ideal for family usage

Gentle formula, hence completely safe for daily usage

Does not deeply nourish very dry or chemically treated hair.

The Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale from March 21-23 is the ideal opportunity to upgrade your hair care regime while enjoying great discounts. Regardless of whether you require taming frizz, repairing damage, inhibiting hair fall, or adding volume, these shampoos have the ideal solution. From Sunsilk Oil Blends' deep conditioning, L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair's professional repair, and Dove Hair Fall Rescue's capacity for hair strengthening to Clinic Plus Strong & Thick's capacity to add volume, there is the ideal counterpart to each hair type.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.