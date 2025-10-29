Best Shimmer Highlighters For Radiant Skin – Myntra What The Trend

With beautiful highlighters, Myntra will enable one to get a luminous, radiant look. No matter how you like a light shimmer to wear every day, or to use on a special occasion, with a bright metallic finish, they are wonderful to wear. Lightweight creams or multi-shade palettes, Myntra offers highlighters of any color and any special occasion. Spice up your make-up session and have your skin shine with pride and grace.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This creamy highlighter cream is a creamy and glowing one that lasts all day. Vitamin E is enriched and this makes it nutritious to the skin to provide a luminous finish to the skin, which is ideal in everyday use.

Key Features:

Soft, creamy texture offers smooth application

Infused with Vitamin E for added nourishment

Lightweight formula feels comfortable on the skin

Ideal for daily wear and subtle radiance

Can settle slightly on oily skin over time

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This small and simple highlighter delivers a professional and lit-from-within glow. Its finely milled shimmer is the perfect complement to natural beauty but not overwhelming to the appearance; it can be used in day or night.

Key Features:

Finely milled shimmer gives a natural finish

Compact size makes it travel-friendly

Blends easily with different skin tones

Suitable for both soft and bold looks

May need layering for a more intense glow

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This highlighter is made of metal, providing a molten gold finish that has reflective particles that reflect light. Ideal to use when one is at a party, during festivals or when they need to make a statement with the makeup.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented metallic sheen for bold glow

Smooth texture blends evenly on skin

Long-lasting formula resists fading

Perfect for parties or statement looks

May appear too intense for subtle makeup days

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Make more of your makeup with this multi-shade palette of half a dozen glowing colors. Its universal formula is mixable and matchable, with shades of soft glow to glamourous shine.

Key Features:

Includes six blendable, radiant shades

Long-lasting formula stays intact for hours

Suitable for various skin tones and styles

Ideal for both day and night looks

Larger palette may feel bulky for travel

Highlighters are necessary in order to bring definition, luminosity and a lightening finish to your make-up regimen. The What The Trend sale of 25th -30th October has a variety of shimmer highlighters, and they are of both subtle cream finish and striking metallic finish. Every product adds naturalness to the features, which give each look a natural, healthy, and glossy touch. Are you going to work to create a small daylight glow, or are you going out at night and need to create a statement with your highlighters? Myntra highlighters will maize your skin glowing gracefully and confidently.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.