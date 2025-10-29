Best Shimmer Highlighters For Radiant Skin – Myntra What The Trend
What The Trend sale Learn about the range of shimmer highlighters that Discover Myntra has to offer between 25th and 30th of October. These highlighters come in cream formulas or metallic finishes and they provide a natural looking and radiant dewy look which gives you a natural beauty easily.
With beautiful highlighters, Myntra will enable one to get a luminous, radiant look. No matter how you like a light shimmer to wear every day, or to use on a special occasion, with a bright metallic finish, they are wonderful to wear. Lightweight creams or multi-shade palettes, Myntra offers highlighters of any color and any special occasion. Spice up your make-up session and have your skin shine with pride and grace.
Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Lightweight Velvet Creme Highlighter
Image source - Myntra.com
This creamy highlighter cream is a creamy and glowing one that lasts all day. Vitamin E is enriched and this makes it nutritious to the skin to provide a luminous finish to the skin, which is ideal in everyday use.
Key Features:
- Soft, creamy texture offers smooth application
- Infused with Vitamin E for added nourishment
- Lightweight formula feels comfortable on the skin
- Ideal for daily wear and subtle radiance
- Can settle slightly on oily skin over time
H&M Glow Pro Highlighter
Image source - Myntra.com
This small and simple highlighter delivers a professional and lit-from-within glow. Its finely milled shimmer is the perfect complement to natural beauty but not overwhelming to the appearance; it can be used in day or night.
Key Features:
- Finely milled shimmer gives a natural finish
- Compact size makes it travel-friendly
- Blends easily with different skin tones
- Suitable for both soft and bold looks
- May need layering for a more intense glow
Maybelline New York Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter
Image source - Myntra.com
This highlighter is made of metal, providing a molten gold finish that has reflective particles that reflect light. Ideal to use when one is at a party, during festivals or when they need to make a statement with the makeup.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented metallic sheen for bold glow
- Smooth texture blends evenly on skin
- Long-lasting formula resists fading
- Perfect for parties or statement looks
- May appear too intense for subtle makeup days
Mars Glowzilla Palette Long Lasting Illuminating Highlighter
Image source - Myntra.com
Make more of your makeup with this multi-shade palette of half a dozen glowing colors. Its universal formula is mixable and matchable, with shades of soft glow to glamourous shine.
Key Features:
- Includes six blendable, radiant shades
- Long-lasting formula stays intact for hours
- Suitable for various skin tones and styles
- Ideal for both day and night looks
- Larger palette may feel bulky for travel
Highlighters are necessary in order to bring definition, luminosity and a lightening finish to your make-up regimen. The What The Trend sale of 25th -30th October has a variety of shimmer highlighters, and they are of both subtle cream finish and striking metallic finish. Every product adds naturalness to the features, which give each look a natural, healthy, and glossy touch. Are you going to work to create a small daylight glow, or are you going out at night and need to create a statement with your highlighters? Myntra highlighters will maize your skin glowing gracefully and confidently.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.